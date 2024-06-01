Forget hydration vests, at Unbound Gravel, hydration skinsuits are all the rage

Meet Rapha's Blaerosuit’, a skinsuit with built-in hydration reservoir functions

Rapha Blaerosuit
(Image credit: Rapha)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published
Contributions from

Due to the self-sufficiency nature of gravel racing, riders are often covering some 50 miles before having a chance to replenish their water and nutrition. This has caused a proliferation of hydration packs across the competitive spectrum of gravel riding as well as the emergence of extra pockets on bibshorts and on jerseys. 

The added carrying capacity for food and hydration is essential for any rider completing long distance rides in remote locations yet the aerodynamic penalty, the bouncing and awkwardness of the packs has been a concern in elite competition. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

With contributions from
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸