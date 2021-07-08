Scott Addict Gravel: wider tyres, longer geometry and cable integration

Scott has released the newest iteration of its Scott Addict Gravel bike, with a revised geometry to suit wider tyres and integrated cabling.

The Addict Gravel carries the same stiffness figures at the bottom bracket and headtube as the renowned Addict RC race bike, but that'll be evened out by the 45mm tyre capacity, whilst a slack head angle and low bottom bracket provide confidence off-road.

In this version, the top tube has been lengthened, with the reach kept consistent via a shorter stem; a fashion that mountain bikers have been progressing for years.

The Scott Addict Gravel's cable integration routes the same way as the Addict and Foil (Image credit: Scott)

Perhaps more controversially, Scott has added a d-shaped seat post to the Addict Gravel, as well as the Creston iC SL X handlebar, with integrated cable routing. Both of these attributes create a clean look and save watts, but they also present difficulties when it comes to future component swaps and spannering.

Scott Addict Gravel: longer and more stable

A little gnarlier now, but still a racer's gravel bike (Image credit: Sebastian Romer/Scott)

The goal with the newest iteration of the Scott Addict was to offer wider gravel tyre clearance (up to 45mm, with a 700c wheel), and stability, without increasing toe overlap. A 650b wheel isn't supported, though we're pretty sure someone out there will give it a go.

Across the range, the top tube has been lengthened by around 10mm, with the stem dropping 7mm (the new stem/bar combo comes in 83mm, 93mm, 103mm, etc). Whilst the reach appears to be longer, the effective reach is much the same.

The bottom bracket has dropped, but only by 2mm, and the chainstays, head angle (70-71 degrees) and seat angle (73-74.5 degrees) are consistent with the outgoing model.

The result is going to be a bike that shares much the same character of the previous Addict Gravel, but with a more nimble steering thanks to the reach coming from the top tube as opposed to the stem, and of course the added confidence of wider tyres should you choose to max out the capacity.

Scott has also lowered the seat stays in this 2022 edition and reportedly upped the compliance at the fork via the carbon layup. Arguably, more difference will be felt here from the wider tyres.

As well as now having a d-shaped seat post and integrated cables, the Addict Gravel's d-shaped tube profiles offer a reported aero boost - which might come into its own for the growing breed of gravel racer.

As per all of Scott's carbon bikes, the top-end model uses HMX carbon which is stiffer, resulting in the need for fewer layers of carbon and therefore dropping the weight, the HMF carbon is one rung down on the ladder. However, when we've tested this we've found the weight and stiffness/compliance balance of the HMF frames pretty spot on.

A lick of the proprietary paintbrush

The top-end model uses a single piece bar and stem (Image credit: Scott)

The new Addict Gravel has had a brush with the proprietary side of tech, which very much meets the wishlist of the majority of consumers, albeit not the dream list of most mechanics.

At the rear end, there’s a d-shaped seatpost with a hidden clamp, and this is compatible with the ‘Duncan SL’ carbon post that features on the Addict RC road bikes, should Scott fans want to play switcheroo between their bikes.

Scott has also used its “super lightweight hollow dropout construction”.

Whilst we’ve given Scott bikes rave reviews in the past, including the Addict RC, this hanger has long been a bone of contention. Several have arrived at the Cycling Weekly HQ bent. They did bend back easily, too. However, this sort of flexibility isn't something we see being positive on a gravel bike.

Scott does say that it has now reinforced its hanger, and that the SRAM equipped bikes will feature a slightly smaller and different design.

The hanger is of course proprietary, we'd generally suggest gravel riders have a spare one in their saddlebag, regardless of choice of bike, as they are quite vulnerable to woodland and rocky trail furniture.

Weighty savings Scott has beavered away at cutting the grams here and there, bringing the Addict Gravel down to 1,824g in the HMX, size 54. The system weight includes the frame (930g, painted), fork (395g), bar/stem (335g), seatpost (150g) and seatclamp (14g).

Similar to the Addict RC, the new Addict Gravel comes with integrated cables. Putting our ear to the ground with local bike shops, it sounds like this is what consumers are asking for - but - it comes at a time cost to the mechanic, be that in a local shop or the owner at home.

In this case, the top-end models feature a one-piece bar/stem cockpit, whilst other models use a two-piece system. The one-piece system (pictured above) keeps cables entirely hidden - but will increase the cost of a bar/stem change. The two-piece option (pictured below) does display a small amount of cable underneath the bar - this could result in pinching with a bar bag, but does mean you'll find it easier to swap the bars. The choice is yours!

In all cases, the spacers are split, so it'll be easy to make height adjustments.

Lower end models use a two-piece bar and stem (Image credit: Daniel Geiger/Scott )

The ergonomics of the bar have been updated based on rider feedback, with extra palm support area, and a choice of bar tapes, with 4-5mm tape available for those with larger hands (smaller bikes will be specced with 3mm tape). The bar comes with a 16-degree flare, and the drop has grown by 10mm to offer more hand positions.

To keep things neat at the 'cockpit', there’s integration for cameras and computers, and some lights, plus mounts for top tube bags, a down tube bottle cage, and mudguard mounts - mudguards can be fitted provided you’re using tyres less than 40mm.

The Addict Gravel frame comes with two seat tube bolts that can be used to mount a front mech, a chain guard plate or a closing plate - so that riders can run 1 or 2x gearing.

Scott Addict Gravel: available now

We've yet to test out the 2022 Scott Addict Gravel, but on riding the 2021 iteration, Cycling Weekly editor Simon Richardson was impressed - albeit whilst feeling a little over biked. The Addict Gravel takes a lot of its character from the Addict RC, as such, it's a racer's bike.

Following his test period, Simon concluded: "[The Addict RC] was a little over-specced for the riding I did and if you don’t need an out and out race bike, or if you’d be wincing when hearing stones flick up and ding the underside of the down tube, you might want to go for a lower spec machine. But if you want Scott’s best you’ll enjoy the ride on steeper paths and having something so responsive in those instances when you have to kick on the pedals just to maintain momentum and avoid toppling off to the side."

If a nimble, lightweight, racey gravel bike is what you're seeking, the good news is that the arrival of the Addict Gravel 2022 should mark a further lifting of the Covid instigated bike draught. Gravel bike shave been few and far between and demand is high - so we don't expect stock will hang around for long!

Scott Addict 2022: builds