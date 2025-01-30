New Shimano CUES groupsets reshape its road and gravel lineup, eliminating Tiagra, Sora, and Claris

Shimano has officially expanded its Cues ecosystem to include drop-bar road and gravel bike components, marking a significant step in the brand’s strategy to unify and simplify its mid-tier offerings.

The new U3000 and U6000 come under the Cues franchise, while the release of Shimano Essa, a new 8-speed groupset, hopes to service the budget end of the road and gravel spectrum.

Cues, which has already been available for flat-bar bikes, e-bikes, and mountain bikes, is designed to be cross-compatible with different drivetrain speeds and disciplines.

With this latest release - which we anticipated after leaks late last year - the Japanese giant introduces a range of new components said to cater to road and gravel riders seeking durability, adaptability and cost-effective upgrade paths.

The side on profile of Cues features a similar aesthetic to more expensive alternatives from Shimano (Image credit: Shimano)

Smoother shifting for longer

Before we jump into the technology that Shimano is bringing to this new raft of road and gravel groupsets, we should probably revisit exactly what Shimano expects Cues to deliver for the brand.

The new franchise concludes Shimano's plan to overhaul its entire midrange in both the drop bar and flat bar gearing spaces, replacing Claris, Sora, and Tiagra. Its goal is to make things last rather than fast, as well as improve cross-compatibility.

Chainrings, chains and cassettes are said to last up to three times longer than before (Image credit: Shimano)

At the core of the Cues system is Shimano’s Linkglide technology, which prioritises drivetrain longevity and consistent shifting performance. Unlike the high-end Hyperglide+ system used in Dura-Ace, Ultegra, and GRX 12-speed components, Linkglide features a wider tooth profile designed to withstand high torque and shifting under load.

Shimano claims this results in up to three times the durability of traditional drivetrains, making it particularly well-suited for commuter, touring, and e-bike applications where riders may not shift as frequently or as precisely as performance-focused cyclists.

Two new tiers for 9-,10-, and 11-speed

The newly introduced drop-bar Cues lineup consists of two main series: the U6000 series for 11- and 10-speed setups and the U3000 series for 9- and 10-speed mechanical drivetrains.

The U6000 series includes new dual-control hydraulic disc brake levers, which inherit ergonomic refinements from Shimano’s higher-end road groupsets. These levers are designed for improved comfort and accessibility, which Shimano says accommodates a broader range of hand sizes. The shifters pair with either a 2x crankset in 50/34T or 46/32T configurations or a 1x setup with 40T and 42T chainrings. A corresponding front derailleur has been introduced to ensure smooth shifting for the 2x configurations, while rear derailleurs maintain compatibility with Linkglide cassettes across multiple speeds.

There will be cassette compatibility across the drop bar and flat bar Cues product codes (Image credit: Shimano)

Meanwhile, the U3000 series caters to more cost-effective mechanical disc brakes, providing a cheaper alternative that still benefits from the durability and consistency of Linkglide shifting. This lineup also offers 2x and 1x crankset options, underscoring Shimano’s emphasis on modularity and upgradeability within the Cues system.

As for cassette options, 2x models will feature an 11-39t cassette, while 1x setups will feature an 11-48t cassette.

Beyond the core road and gravel offerings, Shimano has introduced a short-cage derailleur specifically designed for small-wheeled bikes and kid’s bikes. This derailleur increases ground clearance by 30 percent compared to standard options and accommodates 9- and 10-speed cassettes ranging from 11-36T to 11-39T. Additionally, Shimano has launched a new 140mm 6-bolt rotor, expanding the braking options for smaller bikes while maintaining the Cues ecosystem’s cross-compatibility.

11-48t provides a wide range of gearing, though on a 9-speed groupset, could be slightly jumpy (Image credit: Shimano)

An 8-speed lifeline for budget bikes

While 8-speed Claris remains outside of the Cues ecosystem, the introduction of Essa - Shimano’s new budget-friendly 8-speed system - suggests a gradual phasing out of older platforms in favour of more modular, upgradeable options. Essa features an 11-45t wide range cassette and is compatible with 6-,7-, and 8-speed Hyperglide chains.

The emphasis on durability and cross-compatibility also signals a potential shift in Shimano’s philosophy, catering more directly to riders seeking reliability over cutting-edge performance.

With Cues now spanning flat-bar, road, and gravel disciplines, Shimano has laid the groundwork for a more cohesive component ecosystem. Whether this approach will influence future updates to legacy groupsets like Tiagra or 105 remains to be seen, but the company’s latest release underscores its commitment to offering practical, long-lasting solutions for a broad spectrum of riders.