Drop-bar Shimano Cues groupset leaked in Cube 2025 range reveal

Oops. Cube inadvertently leaks Shimano's budget gravel groupset, which fills the void between GRX and Tiagra

Cube Nuroad
(Image credit: Cube)
Joe Baker
By
published

An unreleased drop-bar variant of Shimano's Cues groupset has been leaked after Cube released its 2025 bike lineup today.

The Cues franchise was released back in 2023, as Shimano sought to replace its entire mid-range groupset family in both road and mountain with a singular, cross-compatible ecosystem of 9, 10, and 11-speed components. Until now, however, there has been no official release of drop-bar parts.

