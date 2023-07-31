The Tour de France Femmes & Tour de France prize money discrepancy
How much did Demi Vollering and Jonas Vingegaard earn for winning the iconic yellow jersey?
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes are the two largest races of the year for cycling fans and racers alike.
To emerge victorious and take home the most iconic jersey in the sport, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Demi Vollering (SD Worx) had to out ride and out smart their competitors for 3,405.6km and 956km, respectively.
The Tour de France sports the season's most competitive fields, most prestigious and also, the largest prize purse. However, there is a big difference in what Vingegaard took home versus Vollering.
Now in its second year, the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift has a €250,000 (276,000 USD) total prize purse, with the overall winner taking home €50,000, second taking €25,000 and third place earning €10,000. This prize pool makes the Tour Femmes the highest-paying race on the women's WorldTour calendar. And while this is a significant step forward for women's racing, it still pales in comparison to the men's Tour.
The men's Tour de France has a 2.5 million Euro prize purse, from which winner Jonas Vingegaard took home the €500,000 grand prize —double the entire prize pool of the Women's Tour de France.
Or, to put it in Euro per Kilometer raced, the 2023 men's Tour winner was paid €146.8 per km while the women's winner earned €52.3 per km.
At the end of the Tour, his stage placings and days in yellow also rewarded, Vingegaard won a total of €535,220. As the overall Tour de France Femmes winner, Vollering earned less than a tenth of that.
Still, Vollering's SD Worx team racked up an impressive amount of stage wins, days in yellow, podium finishes and, ultimately both the green and yellow jersey for a total of team earnings of €119,450. Between her stage win on Queen's Stage, her daily results as well her standings in the climber's and points classification, Vollering's total earnings will have accounted for at least half of that.
Classifications and Stage Earnings:
- In the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, an individual stage win paid out €4,000 versus €11,000 in the men's Tour.
- The points classification was soundly won by Jasper Phillipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) in the men's Tour and Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) in the women's Tour. Phillipsen took home €25,000 and an additional €300 every day he wore the green jersey. Kopecky, in comparison, took home €3,000 and an additional €100 for every stage she topped the points classification.
- For the Climber's Best your Rider classification, the men's winners earned €25,000 and €20,000, respectively. As well as an additional €300 for every day they wore the respective jerseys. The women's KOM and best young riders earned €3,000 and an additional €100 for every stage they wear the jersey. This means the three jersey winners in the men's race earned over eight times the amount of money that the jersey winners of the Tour Femmes earned.
- Further earnings go to the team with the best performances. The team's classification is calculated by a team's three highest-placed riders and was won by Jumbo Visma in the men's Tour, netting the Dutch team €50,000. Vollering's SD Worx team earned €6,000.
- Finally, the rider awarded the most combative prize in the men's Tour earned €20,000. This year it was won by Victor Campenaerts. In the women's Tour, Yara Kastalijn (Fenix-Deceuninck), winner of stage 4, received the honors, adding an additional €2,000 to her Tour winnings.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Henry Lord is a Cycling Weekly Intern. He grew up in southern Maine and was introduced to mountain biking by his dad. Lord grew up racing mountain bikes and cyclocross across the East Coast as well as downhill and XC skiing. He moved out west to Durango, Colorado to start college at Fort Lewis, where in the last two years he has focused on road racing in addition to studying Communication design and marketing.
-
-
Road Cycling World Championships 2023: Results, routes and schedule
Road World Championships coverage from Cycling Weekly, with up to date race results, news and reports
By Adam Becket Published
-
Rene Herse Barlow Pass tires reviewed: a true All-Road tire with unparalleled ride feel
I should preface this review by sharing that my first experience with René Herse tires (formerly branded as Compass Cycles) wasn't a good one.
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
There’s a secret hypnosis chamber at the Tour de France Femmes for one team’s marginal gains
FDJ-Suez have a high-tech recovery protocol which they hope will deliver results on the road
By Tom Davidson Published
-
The talent is there: the Americans who impressed us in this year’s Tour de France
There were just six Americans among the 176-rider peloton but that didn't keep them from putting on a show.
By Henry Lord Published
-
Riders union calls for stricter motorbike safety after rider clipped at Tour de France Femmes
'It shouldn't happen,' said Kathrin Hammes, who came close to crashing on stage four
By Tom Davidson Published
-
The best bike tech of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift 2023
From special edition wheels to raised stems, here's what's being used at the race
By Tom Davidson Published
-
The 10 North Americans to watch at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift
The Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift kicks off on Sunday, July 23, departing from Clermont-Ferrand for eight days of racing. Here are the 10 North Americans among the 154 riders.
By Henry Lord Published
-
Lifeplus-Wahoo give away 10,000 free GCN+ passes to watch Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift
The team has purchased thousands of GCN+ passes to help the race reach a wider audience
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Where to attend a Tour de France Femmes watch party near you
Watch parties are taking place throughout the US - here’s where to join one
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
Eritrean national champ debuts at Tour de France on a single speed bike with a purpose
Awet Aman, the Eritrean national road race champion, to ride stage 16 time trial route on single speed Qhubeka bike as part of ‘Qhubeka Day’ at French Grand Tour
By Tom Thewlis Published