The Tour de France Femmes & Tour de France prize money discrepancy

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes are the two largest races of the year for cycling fans and racers alike.

To emerge victorious and take home the most iconic jersey in the sport, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Demi Vollering (SD Worx) had to out ride and out smart their competitors for 3,405.6km and 956km, respectively.

The Tour de France sports the season's most competitive fields, most prestigious and also, the largest prize purse. However, there is a big difference in what Vingegaard took home versus Vollering.

Now in its second year, the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift has a €250,000 (276,000 USD) total prize purse, with the overall winner taking home €50,000, second taking €25,000 and third place earning €10,000. This prize pool makes the Tour Femmes the highest-paying race on the women's WorldTour calendar. And while this is a significant step forward for women's racing, it still pales in comparison to the men's Tour.

The men's Tour de France has a 2.5 million Euro prize purse, from which winner Jonas Vingegaard took home the €500,000 grand prize —double the entire prize pool of the Women's Tour de France.

Or, to put it in Euro per Kilometer raced, the 2023 men's Tour winner was paid €146.8 per km while the women's winner earned €52.3 per km.

At the end of the Tour, his stage placings and days in yellow also rewarded, Vingegaard won a total of €535,220. As the overall Tour de France Femmes winner, Vollering earned less than a tenth of that.

Still, Vollering's SD Worx team racked up an impressive amount of stage wins, days in yellow, podium finishes and, ultimately both the green and yellow jersey for a total of team earnings of €119,450. Between her stage win on Queen's Stage, her daily results as well her standings in the climber's and points classification, Vollering's total earnings will have accounted for at least half of that.

Classifications and Stage Earnings:

- In the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, an individual stage win paid out €4,000 versus €11,000 in the men's Tour.

- The points classification was soundly won by Jasper Phillipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) in the men's Tour and Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) in the women's Tour. Phillipsen took home €25,000 and an additional €300 every day he wore the green jersey. Kopecky, in comparison, took home €3,000 and an additional €100 for every stage she topped the points classification.

- For the Climber's Best your Rider classification, the men's winners earned €25,000 and €20,000, respectively. As well as an additional €300 for every day they wore the respective jerseys. The women's KOM and best young riders earned €3,000 and an additional €100 for every stage they wear the jersey. This means the three jersey winners in the men's race earned over eight times the amount of money that the jersey winners of the Tour Femmes earned.

- Further earnings go to the team with the best performances. The team's classification is calculated by a team's three highest-placed riders and was won by Jumbo Visma in the men's Tour, netting the Dutch team €50,000. Vollering's SD Worx team earned €6,000.

- Finally, the rider awarded the most combative prize in the men's Tour earned €20,000. This year it was won by Victor Campenaerts. In the women's Tour, Yara Kastalijn (Fenix-Deceuninck), winner of stage 4, received the honors, adding an additional €2,000 to her Tour winnings.