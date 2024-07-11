'Now it’s better if I don’t look at my phone': Biniam Girmay becomes a Tour de France superstar

The Eritrean won a third Tour stage of 2024 on Thursday, stamping his authority on the race

Biniam Girmay
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
inNews

It’s probably impossible for us to imagine quite how famous Biniam Girmay is in Eritrea, his home country, right now. 

The Intermarché-Wanty rider won for a third time on stage 12 of the Tour de France in Villeneuve-sur-Lot on Thursday, proving that he is the most in-form sprinter in the race in the process. 

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

