Tour de France Femmes: Marianne Vos delivers masterclass in suffering and grit to secure the green jersey

"I suffered a lot," says the 37-year-old

Marianne Vos in the green jersey at the 2024 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published
in News

Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a bike) went deep at the Tour de France avec Zwift. Real deep. Stages 6 and 7 saw her give a masterclass in suffering and grit as she pursued the green points jersey. The camera showed a rare sight of the 37-year-old at the edge of her limit—teeth clenched, shoulders sagging, willing her bike forward with sheer willpower.

"[The green jersey] is not the first ambition," Vos had told Cycling Weekly at the beginning of the week, seeking stage wins instead. But when the green jersey came within reach, the Dutch veteran went all in, leaving everything on the road.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

Latest