Dessert and champagne - a humble celebration for the first-ever French stage winner of the Tour de France Femmes

Cédrine Kerbaol's impressive performance moves her into second place in the GC as the Tour heads into the Alps

Cedrone Kerboal
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

A good dessert and champagne —"but not too much!"— is what awaits the French rider Cédrine Kerbaol at the Ceratizit-WNT team hotel this evening.

The 23-year-old delivered France its first-ever stage win in the Tour de France Femmes on Friday, August 16, after a well-timed attack and a daring descent into Morteau on stage 6.

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

