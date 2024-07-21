'Even if I never come back to the Tour de France I will be satisfied': Tadej Pogačar revels in third victory

Three Tour de France wins before turning 26, the Giro-Tour double, the suggestion of a triple crown. Records tumble for the Slovenian

Tadej Pogačar after stage 21 of the 2024 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
inNews

The scenes couldn't be more different on a golden evening in Nice on a warm Sunday evening. On one side, cheers, water being thrown, lots of hugs, a whole team wearing specially designed t-shirts. On the other, silence, a word from a partner, and acceptance of disappointment. As the Patrouille de France - the French Red Arrows - flew overhead in the colours of the tricolor, the dichotomy was clear.

That's the cruelty of winning or losing in individual sport. It's all or nothing. Tadej Pogačar, after two consecutive editions where he had to deal with the ignominy of winning, was able to finally taste victory again at the Tour de France, while Jonas Vingegaard had to stand there, watch his greatest rival celebrate.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

Latest
