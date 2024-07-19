Tadej Pogačar hails 'golden age of cycling' after blitzing Tour de France rivals

The yellow jersey heaps praise on rivals but says he might just be better than ever

Tadej Pogačar wins stage 19 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images / Thomas Samson)
By
published
inNews

Tadej Pogačar praised his rivals and hailed a golden age of cycling, after winning stage 19 of the Tour de France at Isola 2000 in impressive style.

The UAE Team Emirates rider attacked the group of favourites with 8.6km left of the finishing climb, passing stragglers from an earlier break to catch and pass lone leader Matteo Jorgensen (Visma-Lease a Bike) with 1.8km to go.

