Garmin Edge computers: everything you need to know

Garmin has long been at the cutting edge of the cycling computer market, with products that boast connectivity, incident detection, powerful GPS and longest battery life to date.

The hardest part for the consumer is knowing which model is right for them. So whether you’re looking for a computer to suit your next two-day adventure or one to measure you power output or VO2 Max levels, this page should help you find the right option.

To help you select the best Garmin Edge for you, we have set out below an exhaustive list and description for each Edge product. In general, the list starts with the smallest and goes to the largest.

Note: if you are struggling with some of Garmin’s features please see the Jargon Buster at the end of this article.

Garmin Edge 20 and 25

In short: For the rider that wants to track performance, but is not hung up on data and likes a minimalist look

Price: £109.99 and £139.99 respectively

Weight: 25g

Display size: 2.3 x 2.3 cm

The Edge 20 and 25 are aimed at cyclists that are fairly new to using GPS devices and all they really want is to monitor their time, distance, speed and GPS position.

As is quite standard with entry-level GPS devices the Edge 20 and 25 allow you to customise your chosen data fields and they include Garmin’s Auto Lap, Auto Pause and Auto Scroll features.

However, what is a little bit different and stands the entry-level Garmin devices out from the crowd, is that in addition to standard GPS tracking they also use GLONASS which increases the speed and accuracy of location data, even under dense tree cover.

The battery life of up to eight hours is low compared to the other Edge devices, however for many it will be enough to monitor short rides for up to a week or one or two longer outings before charging.

To get more out of the Edge 25 you could purchase a Garmin heart rate monitor and cadence sensor (the Edge 20 does not have any ANT+ compatibility).

Unlike the Edge 20, the Edge 25 can be linked up to a smart phone to wirelessly upload to Garmin Connect Mobile, receive notifications of incoming calls, and utilise Garmin’s LiveTrack.

Both the Edge 20 and 25 are a little tricky to track down on the Garmin official website, but they are still both supported bike computers and a firm favourite for many riders who want to track their riding without bells and whistles.

>>> Read our full review of the Garmin Edge 25 here

Buy now: Garmin Edge 20 at Amazon for £102

Buy now: Garmin Edge 25 at Amazon for £101

Garmin Edge 130

In short: For the rider that wants a compact unit that doesn’t skimp on performance but won’t leave you feeling short changed.

Price: £149.99

Weight: 33g

Display size: 4.1 x 6.3 x 1.8cm

Despite being only marginally larger than the Edge 20 and 25, the Garmin Edge 130 is seriously feature packed, being aimed in equal measure at those looking for their first computer or one to push their training.

It’s capable of turn-by-turn navigational prompts (if you upload the correct file type TCX or use Garmin Connect) and can even calculate routes back to where you started.

The Garmin Edge 130 is also compatible with Garmin Varia rearview radar and smart bike lights, which automatically adjust to light and riding conditions, as well as indicating braking to fellow road users.

Its performance features include V02 Max calculations and Strava Live segments. You can also customise the up to eight data fields on the screen.

Battery life is an impressive 15 hours and it can use three different types of satellite to track your location, including Gallileo – its the only Garmin model to use this.

>>> Read our full Garmin Edge 130 review

Buy now: Garmin Edge 130 at Wiggle for £126.99

Garmin Edge 520

In short: The Edge for cyclists that want real time data and top end feedback

Price: £239.99

Weight: 59.9g

Display size: 4.7 x 3.5 cm

The Edge 520 really does sound like the Edge that can fulfil almost all cyclists’ needs. It has a commendable battery life of 15 hours and in addition to GPS tracking it also has GLONASS to increase the speed and accuracy of location data.

The Edge 520 has all the functions that the Edge 510 can offer. In addition, with its array of fitness and performance features, the Edge 520 is designed to provide you with the training guidance and analysis to quantifiably improve your performance.

The Edge 520 is compatible with Strava Live Segments which means you can upload segments directly from Strava and can get real time feedback (against your own best performances, friends, or the KOM) when riding your selected Strava Segments. and even comes with a 2-month trial of Strava Premium.

>>> Strava Live: everything you need to know

It can provide VO2 assessment by looking at your HR variation, your user profile and comparing this with your power output. It can also track your functional threshold power and provide your comparative wattage/kilo tracking over time.

>>> Comparison shopping?: Wahoo Elemnt Bolt reviewed

Although there are other Edge products that are compatible with Garmin’s Vector pedals, the Edge 520 goes further and can work with Garmin’s Vector pedals to analyse the biomechanics of your pedal stroke. It looks at each pedal stroke to show where your power is put through the pedal and it can display how much time and power you are spending in and out of the saddle.

Naturally, like the Edge 130, it’s also compatible with Garmin Varia rearview radar and smart bike lights.

When riding takes you inside, the Edge 520 is also compatible with many ANT+ indoor trainers, allowing you to control the resistance to following set wattage or follow a pre-recorded course profile.

Impressively, you can also receive recovery advice. So, on your next ride the Edge 520 reviews your warm up to suggest what effort you should aim for in the ride.

Again another unit that can be a little tricky to find on the official Garmin website, and technically you can’t buy from them directly anymore, but it’s still supported and compatible with newer Garmin products.

>>> Read our full review of the Garmin Edge 520 here

Buy now: Garmin Edge 520 at Halfords for £146.06

Garmin Edge 520 Plus

In short: An updated Edge 520, now with added navigation.

Price: £199.99

Weight: 63g

Dimensions: 4.9 x 7.3 x 2.1

As the name suggests, the Garmin Edge 520 Plus is a slightly bumped up version of the Edge 520. It features more advanced navigation, including on-device routing for both on and off road cycling.

It is as performance orientated as its older 520 sibling, mirroring all the same features; such as Varia compatibility, but this time with more in-depth of VO2 assessment capabilities, FTP calculations, Time in Zone measurements as well as advanced cycling dynamics. It works in partnership with Garmin Vector 3 pedals to give advanced cycling dynamics and uses the Best Bike Split app to help prepare you for race days.

The Edge 250 Plus also benefits from advance navigations with a preloaded Garmin Cycle Map, including off roading Trailforks mapping.

Pairing with your smart phone, you can receive messages and calls on the fly and you can see other members of your riding party if they are also using GroupTrack capable Garmin devices – you can even send pre-written messages to each other.

Its battery life is a claimed 15 hours and it uses GPS and GLONASS satellites.

Buy now: Garmin Edge 520 Plus at Wiggle for £145.06

Garmin Edge 530

In short: A second smartphone in you pocket, with advanced performance data, safety and navigational features.

Price: £259.00

Weight: 75.8g

Dimensions: 5.0 x 8.2 x 2.10 cm

It’s the highest ranking Garmin 5 series, bringing it closest out of the range to the models of the Edge 8 and 10 devices.

Visually, the Edge 530 is very similar to the Edge 830, now exactly the same dimensions, albeit with the addition of side mounted device navigational buttons, and the screen is also the biggest of the 5 series at 2.6″, again mirroring the 830 model.

With all the features of the other Edge 5 series, the 530 also boasts advance navigational features. with Strava Routes and Komoot preinstalled, you can even upload gaming apps should you wish, which of course are strictly to be used when recovering off the bike.

Performance features include a myriad of training metrics and stats, with assistance to decipher them to plan training and progress riding, ClimbPro, and even the ability to set nutrition and hydration alerts throughout a ride.

As expected, there’s a wealth of compatibility with the Edge 530, including, power meters, smart trainer controls, specific mountain bike features and a variety of associated remote controls, e.g the Verb camera and Varia light system.

Its battery life is a realistic 20 hours and it uses GPS and GLONASS satellites.

>> Read our full review of the Garmin Edge 530 here

Buy now: Garmin Edge 530 at Evans Cycles for £259.99

Garmin Edge Explore 820

In short: An Edge 820 but without the performance features

Price: £299.99

Weight: 68g

Dimensions: 7.3 x 4.9 x 2.1 cm

The Garmin Edge Explore 820 has an identical appearance to the standard 820 and in general has most of the same features such as the touchscreen, excellent turn-by-turn navigation, Grouptrack, built-in incident detection and impressive 24 hour battery life when in Battery Save mode.

However the Edge Explore 820 is aimed more at those interested in navigation, tracking their rides, uploading them to Strava, and generally enjoying riding their bikes and being out in the fresh air, rather than those looking to use their Garmin as a training aid.

For this reason the Garmin Edge Explore 820 loses many of the performance features of the standard Edge 820, so it won’t connect to a power meter, won’t display and calculate performance metrics such as your VO2 Max and functional threshold power, and won’t connect with electronic groupsets to show what gear you’re in.

The upside of this is that it is £50 cheaper than the Edge 820, and for that you still keep lots of functional features as mentioned above, along with weather alerts, smartphone connectivity and compatibility with other Garmin products. .

Garmin Edge 820

In short: A lightweight compact GPS computer for performance and racing.

Price: £299.99

Weight: 68g

Dimensions: 7.3 x 4.9 x 2.1 cm

The 800 series is where Garmin Edge enters it’s highend models, with the units acting more like a smart phone.

As you can imagine, many of the features in the previous models still feature, but this time navigating them is a lot simpler thanks to the touchscreen, which includes an ambient light sensor and functional even in the wet or with gloves on. The only buttons on the unit surround are for on/ off, adding new laps, and to start and stop rides.

The Edge 820 also benefits from many of the features that appear on the higher end Edge 1000 series, but slimmed down to the sizes of an Edge 520.

As with the Explore version, the standout feature of the Edge 820 is GroupTrack, connecting your computer to your smartphone, allows you be tracked and track up to 50 riders within a 10 mile radius, helping you to keep in touch with fellow riders on group rides and see if your mates are out riding at the same time as you.

Base maps mean navigation should be easy, while the Edge 820 is also compatible with all of Garmin’s other products, like Varia Vision, Virb action camera, and Vector pedals, and smart trainers, although using all the Edge 820 functionalities at once will drain the battery quicker than the stated 200hours of run time.

In addition to this, there is access to a variety of physiological data, wearing a compatible heart rate monitor will give you your specific cycling V02 max, recovery advice and post ride performance data.

>>> Read our full review of the Garmin Edge 820 here

Buy now: Garmin Edge 820 at Rutland for £287.99

Garmin Edge 830

In short: A lightweight data gathering performance enhancer with user-friendly sat-nav.

Price: £349.99

Weight: 79.1g

Display size: 2.6″

The latest in the 800 series and by far the best. Garmin has worked hard to ensure any niggles with the previous touch screens and processing speed have been ironed out and the result is a easy to use, lightweight unit that packs a lot in to it’s lightweight casing.

Like the Edge 820, the Edge 830 is a great training tool, with unit, when teamed with Garmin Connect and training aids such as a power meter, giving you details such as V02 Max, FTP, recovery, Training Load, nutrition, hydration with the list going on and on.

Mapping is a breeze to navigate with all the expected information displayed on the high-res colour screen, with several screen displays to choose from, which are all customisable with Connect IQ, meaning download specific data fields and have screens specifically for training, racing etc.

There is a wealth of features and connectivity on the Edge 830, everything from Group Livetrack, incident detection, smart phone connection, physiological measurements… the list goes on it really is like having a personal coach on an extended smart phone.

>>Read out full review of the Garmin Edge 830 here

Buy now: Garmin Edge 830 at Evans Cycles for £349.99

Garmin Edge Explore

In short: Garmin’s touring orientated computer with enhanced connectivity

Price: £219.99

Weight: 116g

Display size: 39mm x 65mm

The Garmin Edge Explore features a touchscreen and many of the new Garmin Connect features such as Trendline, rider-to-rider messaging, LiveTrack as well as incident detection, and of course compatible with Garmin’s in house of cycling awareness devices, Varia.

Smart navigation features, including recalculation, round-trip course routing and, of course, turn-by-turn navigation. It’s built with a base map included and has 16gb storage capacity.

It’s customisable with third party apps from the Garmin Connect IQ store, including Strava Summit, Komoot, weather apps and much more. According to Garmin its battery should last 12 hours and it has a waterproofing rating of IPX7.

Buy now: Garmin Edge Explore at Evans Cycles for £219.99

Garmin Edge Explore 1000

In short: The Edge Explore 1000 for the serious adventurer

Price: £449.99

Weight: 114.5g

Display size: 3.9 x 6.5 cm

The Edge Explore 1000 , as you might expect from its name, in several ways is similar to the Edge 1000 – it weighs the same, has the same size display screen, and also has a claimed battery life of up to 15 hours, but like the Edge Explore, moves away with the performance and data aspect, although vector pedals are compatible, focusing instead on the mapping and navigational features.

The main attributes that set the Edge Explore 1000 out from the crowd are its pre-loaded cycling specific maps and route options along with enhanced safety functions.

If the pre-loaded cycling specific maps are not enough for you, you can download more maps and routes with the micro SD option. As well as the standard method of downloading routes from Garmin Connect and Strava etc, Garmin says you can create your own routes on the device using the pre-loaded maps and points of interest. The round-trip function is particularly helpful if you want to ride in area you are not familiar with.

In addition to the mapping functions, the Edge Explore 1000 also includes the incident detection system, and it’s compatible with the Garmin Varia range of ‘smart’ cycling devices– including a rear view bike radar and ‘smart’ bike lights.

Aside from the mapping and safety functions, the Edge Explore 1000 also has ANT+ connectivity which means you can link it with heart rate monitors, speed and cadence meters.

Simply, the Edge Explore 1000 is aimed at cyclists who want more than to just the same roads over and over again.

Like other models in the Garmin range, it’s a bit tricky to track down and isn’t sold on the official Garmin website anymore, but it is still fully supported by the brand.

Garmin Edge 1000

In short: The Edge 1000 for the rider serious about data, competing, connecting and navigating

Price: £499.99

Weight: 115g

Display size: 3.9 x 6.5 cm

As the first in the 1000 series, the Edge 1000 has been around the block, several times, but with an array of features, it’s still very much a high-performing, high-end cycling computer.

The functions build on that of the previous models mentioned, and include In-ride competitions through Garmin Connect segments, distance specific round routes to follow when you’re in a new area (on and off road), with turn by turn navigation and the ability to answer incoming calls, email and text alerts, live tracking and social media sharing.

Despite its library of functions, it’s actually probably one of the easiest units to use thanks to its large high-res, colour touchscreen and intuitive operating system.

As you can imagine, as well as a smart phone extension, the Edge is also a mini coach on your bike, enabling you to dial in to a bespoke level of data analytics, depending on what add ons you’ve selected.

Compatability wise, it’s more of list of what isn’t. Smart trainers, power meters, even the latest WK04 iLevel, the latest data metric. Add to this the numerous Apps you can add, and it’s not far off riding the bike for you.

Another one that’s not on Garmin’s own selling site, but still very much supported.

Buy now: Garmin Edge 1000 at Rutland Cycling for £344.99

Garmin Edge 1030

In short: The range topping all singing all dancing model

Price: £499

Weight: 123g

Display size: 5.8 x 11.4 x 1.9 cm

The Garmin Edge 1030 sits at the head of the brand’s products, boasting significant features and a distinctive look. It has been around a while now, so expect the imminent arrive of a newer model to knock this off the top slot, but for now, it firmly wears the Garmin cycling computer crown.

Garmin have worked hard to make the Edge 1030 a plug and pay unit, so even through it’s dripping with functionality, like the rest of the high-end models, it should be a breeze to get going with it.

While on the face of it the features do seem similar to that of the Edge 1000 and Edge 820, the biggest assets are in the processing technology, with the speed of response, clarity and stability all top notch.

Cycle maps, including Trendline (a bit like Strava heat maps for Garmin with the most popular cycling on and off road route options), inter Garmin messaging along with a list of pre-created messages that you can send to your mates. Sadly, they’re not currently customisable.

All this and the features and connectivity, such as smart trainers, power meters, live Strava segments, phone, text, email handing etc, means there’s not a lot the Edge 1030 can’t do, except turn the pedals for you.

Up to 20 hours of battery, or double it with the in-ride Garmin Garmin Charge power pack (sold separately).

>>> See our full review of the Garmin Edge 1030 here

Buy now: Garmin Edge 1030 at Evans Cycles for £499.99

Jargon Buster

Advanced Workout: Using Garmin Connect you can plan and create personalised fitness routines that conform to specific training goals or targets.

Auto Lap: Automatically starts a new lap.

Auto Scroll: You can use the auto scroll feature to cycle through all of the training data screens automatically while the timer is running.

Auto Pause: You can pause the timer automatically when you stop moving or if you drop below a set speed. Good if your ride includes many junctions.

Garmin Connect: Garmin’s online platform to store and review your ride data.

Garmin Connect Mobile: This is the smart phone app version of Garmin Connect.

GLONASS: A Russian Aerospace Defence Force-operated satellite-based navigation system.

Interval Training: You can set up exercise and rest intervals.

LiveTrack: Lets your friends and family track your activities in real time.

Virtual Partner: This function allows you to set a virtual partner to race against, for example you can set the target speed or pace.

ClimbPro: An automatic displayed data screen outlining any upcoming climb, showing distance, ascent and average gradient left to ride, as well as colour coded graph of climb.

Physio TureUp: Lets you switch between compatible devices while keeping physiological data in sync.

For more information go to Garmin.com