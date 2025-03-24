British National Road Championships to be held in Wales for the next three years

Road Nationals to take place in Aberystwyth this June

Josh Tarling at the 2024 National Road Championships
Ceredigion-born Josh Tarling won the time trial title in 2024.
(Image credit: Olly Hassell/SWpix)
The British National Road Championships will take place in Wales this year, next year, and the year after, British Cycling has announced.

The UK’s governing body for cycling has signed a “landmark” deal with the Welsh Government that will see the country host the event for the next three years, through to 2027.

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

