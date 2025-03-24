British National Road Championships to be held in Wales for the next three years
Road Nationals to take place in Aberystwyth this June
The British National Road Championships will take place in Wales this year, next year, and the year after, British Cycling has announced.
The UK’s governing body for cycling has signed a “landmark” deal with the Welsh Government that will see the country host the event for the next three years, through to 2027.
Wales will also welcome a stage of the Tour de France in 2027 in a historic first for the country, it was revealed last week.
This year’s National Road Championships, now sponsored by Lloyds, will take place in Aberystwyth in the county of Ceredigion, the home of Flèche Wallonne winner Stevie Williams and reigning British time trial champion Josh Tarling.
The event will begin with the time trials on Thursday 26 June, followed by the circuit races on Friday 27 June. It will then close with the road races on Sunday 29 June. Plans for 2026 and 2027 are yet to be released.
The three-year agreement with the Welsh Government marks a “huge milestone”, according to Jonathan Day, managing director of British Cycling Events.
“Wales has been a huge supporter of hosting major cycling events,” Day said in a press release. “The popularity of this event among riders and fans continues to grow, so it is fantastic to be working with partners in Wales where I am sure it will be a huge success.”
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Last year, the first two stages of the Tour of Britain Women took place in Wales, while the country has also hosted the Tour of Britain Men in recent years.
A representative from the Welsh Government said the National Championships deal now comes as “excellent news” to the country.
“With this exciting announcement following confirmation that the Tour de France will come to Wales for the very first time in 2027, it helps cement our position as a premier destination for elite cycling events,” said Rebecca Evans, cabinet secretary for economy, energy and planning.
The last two editions of the British National Road Championships were held in Saltburn-by-the-Sea, North Yorkshire. Last year’s elite road races were won by Ethan Hayter (Soudal Quick-Step) and Pfeiffer Georgi (Picnic PostNL). The time trials were won by Anna Henderson (Lidl-Trek) and Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers).
Specific details of the routes for this June's edition will follow in the coming weeks, a British Cycling spokesperson said.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
UCI Track Champions League cancelled after four years
Commitment to track cycling series proves short-lived as it is axed prematurely
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Italian team issues plea for info after dog hit by race car at Milan-San Remo
The Solution Tech-Vini Fantini team wants to find the owner and check on the Labrador involved
By James Shrubsall Published
-
'I can't wait to wear the bands' - Ethan Hayter beats Lewis Askey at British national road race
The Ineos Grenadiers rider triumphed from a select group of three, which also included Max Walker
By Adam Becket Published
-
Copy and paste: Pfeiffer Georgi wins British national road race for second year running
The dsm-firmenich PostNL rider beat Anna Henderson and Lizzie Deignan in North Yorkshire
By Adam Becket Published
-
Anna Henderson powers to second victory at British National Time Trial Championships
Josie Nelson wins under-23 event
By Adam Becket Published
-
Pfeiffer Georgi, Stevie Williams and Lizzie Deignan take aim at British National Championships
Stacked field set for action in Saltburn over 19-23 June
By Adam Becket Published
-
British National Road Championships return to Saltburn in 2024
The events will take place in the north east of England for the second year running
By Tom Davidson Published
-
'Pure happiness': Pfeiffer Georgi conquers the pressure to take second British national title
The 22-year-old dealt a killer blow with her attack on the final climb
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Josh Tarling and Lizzie Holden storm to victory at British National Time Trial Championships
Dominant Tarling becomes youngest winner ever of TT race while Holden pips Anna Morris and Elinor Barker to title
By Adam Becket Published
-