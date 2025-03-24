British National Road Championships to be held in Wales for the next three years

The British National Road Championships will take place in Wales this year, next year, and the year after, British Cycling has announced.

The UK’s governing body for cycling has signed a “landmark” deal with the Welsh Government that will see the country host the event for the next three years, through to 2027.

Wales will also welcome a stage of the Tour de France in 2027 in a historic first for the country, it was revealed last week.

This year’s National Road Championships, now sponsored by Lloyds, will take place in Aberystwyth in the county of Ceredigion, the home of Flèche Wallonne winner Stevie Williams and reigning British time trial champion Josh Tarling.

The event will begin with the time trials on Thursday 26 June, followed by the circuit races on Friday 27 June. It will then close with the road races on Sunday 29 June. Plans for 2026 and 2027 are yet to be released.

The three-year agreement with the Welsh Government marks a “huge milestone”, according to Jonathan Day, managing director of British Cycling Events.

“Wales has been a huge supporter of hosting major cycling events,” Day said in a press release. “The popularity of this event among riders and fans continues to grow, so it is fantastic to be working with partners in Wales where I am sure it will be a huge success.”

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Last year, the first two stages of the Tour of Britain Women took place in Wales, while the country has also hosted the Tour of Britain Men in recent years.

A representative from the Welsh Government said the National Championships deal now comes as “excellent news” to the country.

“With this exciting announcement following confirmation that the Tour de France will come to Wales for the very first time in 2027, it helps cement our position as a premier destination for elite cycling events,” said Rebecca Evans, cabinet secretary for economy, energy and planning.

The last two editions of the British National Road Championships were held in Saltburn-by-the-Sea, North Yorkshire. Last year’s elite road races were won by Ethan Hayter (Soudal Quick-Step) and Pfeiffer Georgi (Picnic PostNL). The time trials were won by Anna Henderson (Lidl-Trek) and Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers).

Specific details of the routes for this June's edition will follow in the coming weeks, a British Cycling spokesperson said.