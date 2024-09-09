Tour of Britain 'important for cycling to grow' in UK, says Stevie Williams

Race provides opportunities for British talent to shine

Stevie Williams at the Tour of Britain Men
(Image credit: Elliot Keen​​​​/British Cycling/via SWpix.com)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

The Tour of Britain is central to helping the sport of cycling grow in the UK, the race’s most recent winner, Stevie Williams, has said.

The Israel-Premier Tech rider won two stages and the overall title at this year’s edition, which ended on Sunday, finishing top of a general classification that counted four Brits in the top five.

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

