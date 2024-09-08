Matevž Govekar wins reduced bunch sprint on the final stage of the Tour of Britain

The Slovenian sprinter takes a shock win for Bahrain Victorious as Stevie Williams seals the overall victory

Joseph Lycett
By
published
News

 

After a frantic day of racing in Suffolk, Matevž Govekar emerged victorious on the streets of Felixstowe in a reduced bunch sprint. The Bahrain Victorious rider led the sprint out from the front and held off the rest of the sprinters behind to take the win.

Joseph Lycett is a freelance journalist for Cycling Weekly, who contributes to our WorldTour racing coverage with race reports and news stories. Joe is also a keen cyclist, regularly racing in his local crits and time trials.

