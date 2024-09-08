Matevž Govekar wins reduced bunch sprint on the final stage of the Tour of Britain
The Slovenian sprinter takes a shock win for Bahrain Victorious as Stevie Williams seals the overall victory
After a frantic day of racing in Suffolk, Matevž Govekar emerged victorious on the streets of Felixstowe in a reduced bunch sprint. The Bahrain Victorious rider led the sprint out from the front and held off the rest of the sprinters behind to take the win.
The race had split early on, as a group of around 30 riders gained separation from the rest of the peloton with many riders including points classification leader Paul Magnier (Soudal Quick-Step) caught out. All of the main general classification contenders were present at the front though and their teams worked hard to increase the gap on those behind them.
There were some attempts to go clear late on, with Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) trying three times in the final 25km. However, a move failed to materialise, as he was shut down by the teams in the main group, eventually admitting defeat and settling back into the bunch.
In the final sprint, Rasmus Pedersen (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team) and Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers) came closest to challenging Govekar, but they had left it too late to come around the Slovenian rider, who claimed just the third professional victory of his career.
Ethan Vernon was also well-positioned in the finale after his Israel-Premier Tech team had controlled the stage for overall leader Stevie Williams. However, after a strong leadout he was unable to fully launch his sprint after failing to find the right gear in the final few hundred metres and he ultimately finished in fourth place.
More to follow...
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
RESULTS: TOUR OF BRITAIN 2024, STAGE SIX, LOWESTOFT › FELIXSTOWE (158KM)
1. Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious, in 3:22:18
2. Rasmus Pedersen (Den) AG2R La Mondiale Development Team
3. Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
4. Ethan Vernon (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech
5. Erlend Blikra (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
6. Rory Townsend (Ire) Q36.5 Pro Cycling
7. Noah Hobbs (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continentale
8. Robert Donaldson (GBr) Trinity Racing
9. Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
10. Sean Flynn (GBr) dsm-firmenich PostNL, all at same time
GENERAL CLASSIFICATION AFTER STAGE SIX
1. Stevie Williams (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech, in 21:25:14
2. Oscar Onley (GBr) dsm-firmenich PostNL, +16s
3. Tom Donnenwirth (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team, +36s
4. Mark Donovan (GBr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling, +40s
5. Joe Blackmore (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech, +41s
6. Jelte Krijnsen (Ned) Q36.5 Pro Cycling, +1:39
7. Edoardo Zambanini (Ita) Bahrain Victorious, +1:40
8. Mathias Bregnhøj (Den) Sabgal-Anicolor, +1:58
9. Noa Isidore (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team, at same time
10. Sean Flynn (GBr) dsm-firmenich PostNL, +2:03
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Joseph Lycett is a freelance journalist for Cycling Weekly, who contributes to our WorldTour racing coverage with race reports and news stories. Joe is also a keen cyclist, regularly racing in his local crits and time trials.
-
-
Dr Hutch: 'You can only have so many painful body parts'
Racing for 24 hours is more torment than Zen-like trance
By Michael Hutchinson Published
-
Eddie Dunbar soars to victory on stage 20 of Vuelta a España
Irishman takes second stage win of this edition amid swirling clouds atop Picón Blanco as Primož Roglič defends red jersey
By Flo Clifford Published
-
Paul Magnier takes hat-trick of wins at Tour of Britain with stage five victory
Young Frenchman powers to third stage win as three-man breakaway caught at the death
By Flo Clifford Published
-
Paul Magnier pips Ethan Vernon to win Tour of Britain stage 4
Frenchman earns his second victory of the race, this time in Newark-on-Trent
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Tour of Britain Men 2024 complete guide: Race route, contenders, and stage previews
Your essential information to the UK's biggest men's stage race
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Remco Evenepoel and Julian Alaphilippe confirmed for Tour of Britain Men
Double Olympic champion and Alaphilippe headline Soudal Quick-Step team selection
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Ineos Grenadiers and Soudal Quick-Step set to headline fast approaching Tour of Britain
Double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel expected to feature for Soudal Quick-Step as Belgian team return to the race for the first time since 2021
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Remco Evenepoel in line to race Tour of Britain after Olympics success
Time trial gold medallist could feature for Soudal Quick-Step during six day event in September
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
British Cycling says first two stages of Tour of Britain will be most 'challenging' in race's history
Riders set to face 5,000 metres of climbing across first two stages in the Scottish borders and northern England
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
British Cycling announces final Tour of Britain host towns for 2024
East Midlands to welcome men's race on stage four
By Tom Thewlis Last updated