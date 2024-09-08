Matevž Govekar wins reduced bunch sprint on the final stage of the Tour of Britain

After a frantic day of racing in Suffolk, Matevž Govekar emerged victorious on the streets of Felixstowe in a reduced bunch sprint. The Bahrain Victorious rider led the sprint out from the front and held off the rest of the sprinters behind to take the win.

The race had split early on, as a group of around 30 riders gained separation from the rest of the peloton with many riders including points classification leader Paul Magnier (Soudal Quick-Step) caught out. All of the main general classification contenders were present at the front though and their teams worked hard to increase the gap on those behind them.

There were some attempts to go clear late on, with Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) trying three times in the final 25km. However, a move failed to materialise, as he was shut down by the teams in the main group, eventually admitting defeat and settling back into the bunch.

In the final sprint, Rasmus Pedersen (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team) and Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers) came closest to challenging Govekar, but they had left it too late to come around the Slovenian rider, who claimed just the third professional victory of his career.

Ethan Vernon was also well-positioned in the finale after his Israel-Premier Tech team had controlled the stage for overall leader Stevie Williams. However, after a strong leadout he was unable to fully launch his sprint after failing to find the right gear in the final few hundred metres and he ultimately finished in fourth place.

More to follow...

RESULTS: TOUR OF BRITAIN 2024, STAGE SIX, LOWESTOFT › FELIXSTOWE (158KM)

1. Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious, in 3:22:18

2. Rasmus Pedersen (Den) AG2R La Mondiale Development Team

3. Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

4. Ethan Vernon (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech

5. Erlend Blikra (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

6. Rory Townsend (Ire) Q36.5 Pro Cycling

7. Noah Hobbs (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continentale

8. Robert Donaldson (GBr) Trinity Racing

9. Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

10. Sean Flynn (GBr) dsm-firmenich PostNL, all at same time

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION AFTER STAGE SIX

1. Stevie Williams (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech, in 21:25:14

2. Oscar Onley (GBr) dsm-firmenich PostNL, +16s

3. Tom Donnenwirth (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team, +36s

4. Mark Donovan (GBr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling, +40s

5. Joe Blackmore (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech, +41s

6. Jelte Krijnsen (Ned) Q36.5 Pro Cycling, +1:39

7. Edoardo Zambanini (Ita) Bahrain Victorious, +1:40

8. Mathias Bregnhøj (Den) Sabgal-Anicolor, +1:58

9. Noa Isidore (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team, at same time

10. Sean Flynn (GBr) dsm-firmenich PostNL, +2:03