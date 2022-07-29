What's the deal with Team England's ribbed skinsuits at the Commonwealth Games?
The English track riders are not the only ones using funky aerodynamics in the velodrome
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Eagle-eyed viewers watching track cycling at the Commonwealth Games this weekend might spot that Team England's skinsuits are not completely smooth, but instead contain ridges beneath the top layer.
The ribbed base layers worn by members of the Team Pursuit squad, for example, on Friday are part of the "next evolution in how aero clothing works", according to Sam Calder, the managing director of Rule 28 Clothing (opens in new tab). They are one of a few companies at the forefront of skinsuit technology in the UK. Rule 28 are not directly supplying the English riders at the Games.
Team England progressed through to the final of the men's Team Pursuit on Friday evening, where they will face New Zealand for a gold medal; they might have been helped, in part, by the funky aero advances they employ.
"You've seen these sort of striped fabrics that have been on the arms for the past 10 years or so," Calder explained. "This is the next evolution of that, it's a slightly more refined way of doing things. The principle for the most part is similar, there are a few different things going on, but the idea here is to create some surface roughness to energise the boundary layer of air as it moves around the arm.
"The arm is a fairly stable shape, it's a very unaerodynamic shape. You can't modify the shape of any body part, so you have to play with the shape of the arm you have. What these striped fabrics do is that the roughness means that the air travelling along it, the textured fabric there distorts the flow.
"It trips it, makes it turbulent, and that sort of spinning vortex that it creates, then infills the pocket of low pressure left behind the arm as it moves through the air. This ribbed fabric with the smooth over layer works pretty much exactly the same, it can just be a bit more targeted."
Similar clothing was employed by riders at the Tour de France this month, and Team England are not unique in using it - other nations at the Commonwealth Games and beyond are at the cutting edge too.
It is better to wear the ribbing as a base layer rather than on the skinsuit itself, as this creates an extra effect.
"Testing the base layer by itself does not perform well," Calder said. "Testing the base layer with a skin suit that has sort of traditional ribbed fabric already on the arms doesn't perform well. There you're sort of creating an interference pattern, the traditionally textured fabric and ribbed base layer sort of competing with each other. They end up creating too much drag.
"The happy medium is a smooth arm skinsuit and the ribbed base layer. In general, it tends to outperform the traditional skinsuits. However, it's not really one size fits all."
If you are intrigued by the benefits of the base layers, you can buy them from Rule 28 for £349.99 and their rivals Huub for £149.99, but they might not make you immediately as fast as Dan Bigham or Charlie Tanfield.
The advances in skinsuit technology is believed to be one area that the UCI, cycling's governing body, is looking to simplify the rules around at the moment. It is a difficult area to legislate on, but the body is thought to be moving towards clearer, easier to understand regulations.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s senior news and feature writer – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing, speaking to people as varied as Demi Vollering to Philippe Gilbert. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
India's track cycling gold medal hopes rest on Ronaldo and David Beckham at Commonwealth Games
Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and David Beckham Elkatohchoongo form part of India's track cycling squad competing at the Birmingham event
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Tour de France Femmes 2022: Marianne Vos powers to second victory on stage six
The Dutchwoman extended her lead in the yellow jersey with the win, the 242nd of her career
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Watch: Commonwealth Games 2018 time trials highlights (video)
Catch up with the action from the men's and women's individual time trials at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia
By Nigel Wynn • Published
-
Mark Stewart tops off successful Commonwealth Games track cycling campaign for Scotland
Host nation Australia ends Commonwealth Games track cycling events at the top of the medal table, with Scotland, England and Wales all tasting success
By Nigel Wynn • Published
-
Australia smash Britain's team pursuit world record at Commonwealth Games
Australia set World and Commonwealth Games record for men's team pursuit; Gold for England and Scotland in first day of track events
By Nigel Wynn • Published
-
Illegal bike setup sees New Zealand disqualified from Commonwealth Games team pursuit
Cycling New Zealand staff members have taken blame for a technical blunder that saw their men's team pursuit squad disqualified from the Commonwealth Games.
By Henry Robertshaw • Published
-
Here's your chance to apply to ride for England at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Brisbane
Here's your chance to ride for England at the Commonwealth Games as the application process has been opened four months ahead of the event.
By Henry Robertshaw • Published
-
Triple national champion Dan Bigham targeting Commonwealth Games medal
Brother NRG Driveplan rider Dan Bigham believes that he could medal at next year's Commonwealth Games in a number of track events.
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Dowsett chasing more wins and a contract
Freshly minted Commonwealth Games time trial champion Alex Dowsett has a race programme that will give him a chance to win something in the run-in to the World championships
By Kenny Pryde • Published
-
Alex Dowsett wins men's individual time trial gold
Gold for Alex Dowsett in Glasgow as he overturns a five second deficit on Rohan Dennis in the final kilometres
By Kenny Pryde • Published