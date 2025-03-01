Wærenskjold outsprints favourites at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Uno-X's Søren Wærenskjold edges out Frenchman Paul Magnier and race favourite Jesper Philipsen for career-best win

Søren Wærenskjold looks across to see that he&#039;s beaten Jesper Philipsen
Uno-X sprinter Søren Wærenskjold (left) looks across to see that he's beaten Jesper Philipsen (right)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Norway’s Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility) took the biggest win of his career when he outsprinted Frenchman Paul Magnier (Soudal Quick-Step) and the home favourite, Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), in the bunch finish of Het Nieuwsblad in Ninove.

A last-minute replacement by his team because of the strong headwind in the final part of the race that was likely to nullify attacks, 24-year-old sprinter Wærenskjold came out of the slipstream of Ineos Grenadiers’ Sam Watson, who was the first rider to launch his effort. Going up the right-hand barriers, the Norwegian then held off Philipsen and the fast-finishing Magnier, who came through to clinch second place.

