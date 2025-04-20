'The line was 5 metres too far' - Tadej Pogačar reacts to Amstel Gold Race second place

World champion reeled back and beaten in sprint by Lidl-Trek's Mattias Skjelmose

Tadej Pogačar with Mattias Skjelmose
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

It looked set to be another trademark Tadej Pogačar victory. With over 40km remaining in the Amstel Gold Race, the world champion performed his party trick; he tagged onto the wheel of Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor), rode away from the peloton, and, still seated, coasted solo up the road. Nobody reacted. The gap ballooned out to more than 30 seconds. Victory, surely, would be his.

Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) had other ideas.

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

