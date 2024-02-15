I love cycling, but 20-page papers about aero socks make me question if it's really the sport for me

It started out a very normal Thursday morning. I logged on, checked Cycling Weekly’s site traffic, sent some ‘wave’ emojis on Slack to acknowledge the arrival of my colleagues. And then I turned my attention to the stack of emails in my ever overflowing inbox, and there it was. A 20-page press release about a pair of aero socks.

For a second - just a second, I'll add - it made me question my dedication to the pursuit of cycling.

Look - I know. The rider is the greatest threat to the aerodynamic success of the bike/cyclist unit, making up around 80 per cent of drag. Windtunnel data would appear to suggest that those seeking marginal gains can absolutely improve their performances by investing in - well - fast socks.

Data presented by those who have done the calculations shows that actually, depending upon the bike you’re currently riding, and the socks you’re currently wearing, you could gain more free speed from a pair of socks than you could get from purchasing a new bike. 'Depending upon', by the way, is doing some heavy lifting, here. Aero socks are likely pretty equal in their effect on drag reduction as those integrated cables I keep harping on about as being an absolute nightmare for mechanics everywhere. I’m not going to argue with the data, the socks are likely really quite a good buy, if you’re riding over 45-kph and seeking savings in the region of 3-5 watts.

It's also a positive step that brands are keen to present deep dive data behind their claims, that certainly wouldn't have happened in the age of bike reviews made up mostly of comments on the aesthetics of the lugs.

But, really? How did we get to this place? When did cycling turn into such an arms race? I kind of miss the days where a rider could risk giving away a win at the Tour de France for the sake of a ponytail. Not that I remember the year that Laurent Fignon lost by eight seconds, the defiant ponytail trailing behind him; I was two months old in July 1989. But the breathtaking irony of that battle, fought and lost over - potentially - a few stray hairs, lives on. And I would bet that more column inches have been penned about that ponytail than the gains that can be made from updating the contents of one's sock drawer.

If you’re a time triallist, breakaway specialist, or a sprinter, you don’t need to be told to disregard the contents of this column. You probably already have, muttering something about retro-grouches and stifling progression.

A few years ago, I would merrily thwack myself in the chin in the process of anxiously pulling on VeloToze to ride down a dual carriageway on a Saturday morning. Turning to the upper echelons of sport, for Alex Dowsett, spending £14,000 on a skinsuit represented 100% commitment in his preparation for his Hour Record attempt. Though, interestingly, back in 2019, Victor Campenaerts opted for short sleeves and no gloves , preferring cool air over what he called “minimal” gains. As records advance perhaps more rapidly than human physiology, it seems likely that aero optimisations will only become more and more indispensable.

These, though, are the athletes breaking world records. For most sprinting for a top-10 in a cat 3 race, there are likely gains to be made from much lower hanging fruit, such as getting a few extra hours sleep, or just enjoying your riding so much that you do more of it. And there's the nub of it. Of course, cycling is very much 'for me'. I love it. I just yearn for a slightly simpler era when there was more mystery and fewer numbers.

But look, I bought a Specialized Aethos over a Tarmac, so that probably tells you all you need to know.