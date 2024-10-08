Integrated cockpits on gravel bikes: is it fashion over function, or an upgrade worth considering?

Are the pros really worth the mechanical cons? Here's what to know before going all in(tegrated)

Integrated gravel handlebars
(Image credit: Logan Jones-Wilkins)
Logan Jones-Wilkins
By
published
in Features

Integrated cockpits are all the rage in racing right now and not just in road racing but increasingly in gravel as well. With their clean lines and promises of aerodynamic gains, it's hard to ignore their growing presence. As someone who spends equal time writing about bikes and racing on them, I finally caved in and decided to give this sleek setup a try.

I made the choice for the performance benefits rather than aesthetics, but I will admit that I do love the look of a sleek front end.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Logan Jones-Wilkins
Logan Jones-Wilkins
Contributor

Logan Jones-Wilkins is a writer and reporter based out of the southwest of the United States. As a writer, he has covered cycling extensively for the past year and has extensive experience as a racer in gravel and road. He has a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Richmond and enjoys all kinds of sports, ranging from the extreme to the endemic. Nevertheless, cycling was his first love and remains the main topic bouncing around his mind at any moment.  