Unbound Gravel vs. UCI Gravel: How I'd set up my bike for gravel's top races

I tried to make the ideal race steed for both ends of gravel cycling spectrum and got wonderfully lost in the details on the way there

Gravel bike builds - UCI vs USA
Gravel cycling has officially become a professional sport. Few things highlight this transformation more than the significant investment from major brands in R&D in the gravel space, the competitive salaries some riders earn, and the fact that the world’s top cyclists are vying for a coveted rainbow jersey.

Gravel racing has also sparked a new level of tech obsession, with endless debates over the optimal race setup. For the everyday rider interested in gravel, this can be can be both exciting and daunting. There is no single setup that works for every event—there's always a trade-off depending on the next race. The only constant is that nothing is consistent.

PartUS GravelUCI Gravel
FrameRodeo Labs Trail Donkey 4.0Rodeo Labs Trail Donkey 4.0
HandlebarVision Metron 5DVision Metron 5D
Seat postVision KFX SB0Vision KFX SB25
SaddleErgon SR Tri Men Mid TitaniumFizik Vento Argo
GroupsetShimano GRX Mechanical 12sShimano GRX Mechanical 12s
Chain ringGarbaruk 44t standard 5-boltGarbaruk 50t aero 5-bolt
CassetteShimano Deore 10-45tGarbaruk 10-51t
ShoesShimano S-Phyre SH-XC903Fisik Vento Aeroweave Powerstrap
PedalsShimano XTR SPDShimano 105 SPD
WheelsShimano GRX WH-RX880Enve SES 4.5
TyresMaxxis Aspen ST 2.25Rene Herse Snoqualmie Extralight 44mm
CagesKing Cage Steel LoweredKing Cage Steel Lowered
BagsOrucase SB30Orucase SB30

