Best saddles for gravel 2024: performance, comfort and durability for riding off road

Combining off-road comfort and support with on-road performance, it's well worth having a look at these gravel-specific saddles

Male cyclist riding off-road
In comparison to bikes, clothes and other components, the gravel-specific saddle market had been slow to evolve. But fear not, nowadays there's a great choice of saddles that combine the best properties of drop-bar models with the shock absorbency and durability of mountain bike versions. This guide showcases a few of our favorites, each boasting different features at varying price points. 

Selle Italia Flite Boost Gravel TI 316 SuperflowBest for rough terrain
1. Selle Italia Flite Boost Gravel TI 316 Superflow

Best for rough terrain

The Flite's gel layer and titanium rails produce excellent shock absorbency which combine with the large Superflow cut-out to reduce pressure when riding in the drops. 

Fizik Terra Argo X3Best for grip
2. Fizik Terra Argo X3

Best for grip

The short-nosed Argo saddle has a wave shape and grippy finish to stop you slipping in the saddle and allowing you to push harder.

WTB GravelierBest for hard and fast riding
3. WTB Gravelier

Best for hard and fast riding

Incredibly lightweight, incredibly responsive and incredibly fast. This is a saddle for those who love the freedom and speed of riding hard without anything to hold them back. 

Brooks C17 CarvedBest for classic style
4. Brooks C17 Carved

Best for classic style

It might not be leather, but it most definitely has classic Brooks style. It's also incredibly comfortable and has plenty of durability against wet and gritty conditions. 

Prologo Scratch M5 AGXBest for versatility
5. Prologo Scratch M5 AGX

Best for versatility

The Scratch has a little bit of a lot of things that combine for a great ride whatever your terrain choice. The paneled cushioning provides excellent comfort whether you're spinning through the miles or perched on the saddle's nose smashing the climbs. 

Specialized Power Pro with MirrorBest for comfort
6. Specialized Power Pro with Mirror

Best for comfort

The Power Pro combines unrivalled Mirror comfort with a supportive shape which still allows you to ride in lots of positions. This could be a perfect gravel saddle if the matrix construction didn't hold the dirt quite so well. 

