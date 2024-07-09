Aero is everything: Parcours introduces the FKT wheelset, aero gravel hoops promising tangible gains

The performance benefit, Parcours claims, is akin to 'moving from a low-profile climbing wheel on a time trial bike to a full race setup of deep-section front and rear disc wheel'

Parcours FKT wheelset
(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

British wheel innovators Parcours has unveiled its new gravel race wheelset with the bold claim of being a first of its kind. 

“The FKT wheelset is the first truly aero-optimised gravel wheel. Rather than looking to mitigate the aerodynamic penalty of a gravel tyre, the FKT is all about optimising performance in gravel racing,” the brand states, backing up its claims and findings by releasing a white paper of its design philosophy, process and wind tunnel testing.

Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

