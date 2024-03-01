New GravelKing line-up includes Panaracer's 'fastest ever' race tire

Panaracer has overhauled its GravelKIng tire line-up for 2024. The updated range features new technology, sizing and branding as well as an entirely new model, the X1.

Three specifications are offered to cover the wide spectrum that gravel riding encompasses: standard,+ (plus) and R (race). The + range is designed to offer greater protection against punctures, while the R tires are created to be lighter and more supple for lower rolling resistance.

The Standard and + line-ups comprises of the GravelKing alongside the GravelKing SS, SK, EXT and X1. The R range loses the EXT model.

(Image credit: Panaracer)

Panaracer acknowledges the changes in wheel technology since it launched the first GravelKing tire ten years ago and the increased competition amongst the best gravel tires. As a result, the new line up is designed around wider internal rim widths as well as better compatibility with hookless rims.

The Japanese brand has been working on some tech of its own, too, and the new GraveKing tires all feature a new tread compound, puncture protection material and bead.

(Image credit: Panaracer)

Its ZSG Gravel compound is made from its proprietary ‘zero slip grip’ material. Panaracer says this compound is resistant to fluctuations in temperature, which in turn delivers a more consistent performance - both in grip and lower rolling resistance, regardless of the weather.

(Image credit: Panaracer)

To improve puncture resistance, the new GravelKings use TuffTex, a supple, high thread count casing that’s “fortified with precisely engineered bead-to-bead puncture protection”. The + tires feature a dual layer of the material, while the R tires use a lighter casing than the standard TuffTex structure.

Lastly, the bead has been redesigned to work with a “broader range of rims, including both hookless and clincher types”. Panracer says that Bead Lock means that the tires can typically be mounted with little effort using a standard floor pump.

The X1 is Panaracer's "fastest GK tire" yet (Image credit: Panaracer)

The X1 is the first new GravelKing tire since 2017. Two years in the making, it’s focused on gravel racing and is described by Panaracer as “the fastest GK ever”. The tread pattern features a central design that is claimed to improve on the rolling resistance of both the GravelKing SS and SK tires.

The X1 also uses side knobs that are both higher and more aggressive in shape than those used in the centre. Panaracer says this is to improve traction on “loose and rocky” terrain as well as better ‘cleaning’ in muddy conditions, helping to deliver stability as well as speed.

(Image credit: Panaracer)

The size range across the standard, + and R models has been changed to reflect current trends. Sizes 700 x 32, 38 and 43c have been retired, with the new line-up ranging from 700 x 26 up to 50c depending on the model. Options for 650b, 26" and 29” wheel sizes are still available, again depending on the model.

Pricing in the UK is £54.99 for the Standard tires, and £64.99 for the Plus & R-Line.

For more information visit panaracer.com