Lauren De Crescenzo and Adam Roberge win Gravel Worlds in Nebraska
De Crescenzo defends her title, Roberge beats defending men's champion John Borstelmann
Lauren De Crescenzo and Adam Roberge won the women's and men's editions of the Gravel Worlds in Nebraska, USA on Saturday.
De Crescenzo of Cinch, who is 31, successfully defended her title over the 150 mile course in Lincoln, Nebraska, finishing in a time of 7-33-03. Clearly in good form after her latest win in SBT GRVL last weekend, the American finished almost a quarter of an hour over the woman in second place, Paige Onweller.
Onweller finished in 7-47-05, with third place going to Heather Jackson in 7-49-24.
De Crecenzo posted on Instagram (opens in new tab): "I have no words right now, just pure joy". The woman from Atlanta, Georgia, was a class above all day, and the victory was well deserved.
Meanwhile, in the men's race, the margin of victory was a lot tighter. Roberge completed the 150 mile course in 6-59-44, meaning an average pace of 21.97 mph over the tough terrain. Behind, John Borstelmann, who won the event in 2021, was just 14 seconds adrift.
The 25-year-old was the one to create the final split about 138 miles to go, and his pace was so high throughout that he set a course record. Peter Stetina came in third, coming in just under seven minutes behind the leading pair.
Full results across all the different disciplines at the Gravel Worlds can be found on the race's official website (opens in new tab).
