Trek teases new Check**** gravel bike - here's everything we know about it

The dust has settled - and the mud has been removed - following another chaotic weekend of racing at the World's biggest gravel event, Unbound.

The Kansas gravel race served as a testing ground for a host of new tech, including SRAM 13-speed XPLR AXS and a prototype Giant gravel bike. Plus, it seems, a new machine from Trek, which the American brand teased in a video where supported athlete Russell Finsterwald outlined the detail, complete with comical bleeps.

'Checkmate' featured on the top tube of the bike we saw (Image credit: Future)

Though information on the mystery bike is scarce, there are still some highlights we can pick out on the new '********', based on pictures taken during the race.

Judging by shots we were able to grab on the ground, unless the logo painted onto one Unbound bike was a tease, too, it'll be called a 'Checkmate' - setting it apart from the 'Checkpoint' which already exists within the range.

A post shared by Trek Bicycle Company (@trekbikes) A photo posted by on

The first thing Finsterwald seems to cover in the video is a brand-new cockpit up front. Thus far, all of Trek's gravel cockpits, on both the Checkpoint and the Boone, have been a two-piece affair, making it likely that Trek has designed the new bar and stem from the ground up for gravel.

A post shared by russell finsterwald (@finsty) A photo posted by on

A closer look at the top of the handlebar in the images above reveal a narrower cross section than the current brand's road going Madone SLR handlebar, along with what could be some rubber inserts on the tops.

This, we think, may well be a gravel specific edition, aimed at improving grip and comfort for long days on rough terrain.

(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)

Where you will find familiar parts, however, is on the frameset itself. Immediately recognisable, is what looks to be a version of Trek's 'Rear IsoSpeed' system which is located on the seat tube. The IsoSpeed system, which was first introduced on the Trek Domane back in the 2010s, concists of a pivot and bushing system that allows for added vertical compliance to the bike at the saddle.

Trek also looks to have used a rather slim seat post too, alongside incredibly slender seat stays, once again likely aimed at improving comfort over rough terrain.

A note on tyre clearance too - Finsterwald chose 700x50c tyres for the Unbound race, and by the looks of things, there is still a fair amount of leeway both at the fork, and by the rear triangle. In all likelihood, the new bike will be rated for at least 50c tyres, but we think it you could probably fit a 52c tyre, rim dependant of course.

(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)

The slight rear of the bike comes as quite a contrast to what is a much more industrial front end. The head tube area, front fork, and downtube, are all fairly robust in their construction, making us think that the new bike might well fit into to the gravel race bike category.

The only slight confusion lies in the profiling of the tube shapes up front. Aside from the integrated cockpit, the new bike doesn't seem to go all out with truncated aerofoil tube shapes, instead utilizing more traditional design.

The eagle eyed amongst you (no SRAM pun intended) may have noticed that the Trek bike wasn't the only bit of unreleased kit that Finsterwald was using. He was one of a few riders using SRAM's new expected RED XPLR groupset, and it tells us something else about his new Trek frameset.

(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)

The new 13-speed groupset shares some architecture with SRAM's XX Eagle transmission, in that they both utilize SRAM's Universal Derailleur Hanger System. Aimed at improving rear derailleur strength and stiffness, the system relies on bike manufacturers creating framesets that are compatible with the new technology - something that Trek is clearly on board with on the new bike.

We don't currently have any further information or release dates regarding the new bike, but we expect that you can expect to see the new bike in shops before the end of 2024, potentially replacing - or complimenting - the long-standing Checkpoint, and alongside the Trek Boone Cyclocross bike.