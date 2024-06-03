New prototype Giant gravel bike raced at Unbound

Giant remains mum on the details but here's what we know

Is this the new Giant Revolt?
(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

Unbound Gravel was a hotspot for unreleased new bike tech this year. We spotted SRAM's unreleased 13-speed Red XPLR AXS groupset, a COROS bike computer with 90+ hours of battery life, new niche race kit and new wheels.

We also got glimpses of new bikes, including a prototype Giant, which we are pretty sure is a new top-end Revolt.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸