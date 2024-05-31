90+ hours of battery life: this unreleased COROS cycling computer could disrupt the market

Spotted at Unbound, the COROS Dura head unit could just be the Garmin and Wahoo competitor long-distance cyclists have been waiting for

The all-new COROS Dura spotted at Unbound Gravel
(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)
If rumors and initial impressions are true, there's a new cycling computer about to disrupt the market with an astonishing battery life. 

Cycling Weekly is on the ground at the world's premier gravel event, Unbound Gravel, which is increasingly becoming a launching pad and testing ground for the latest gravel tech. We already wrote about the unreleased 13-speed SRAM Red XPLR AXS groupset we spotted on several pro bikes, but this new head unit may come as a bigger surprise.

