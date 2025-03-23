'I don't hate Milan-San Remo but one year it needs to go right' - Tadej Pogačar on yet another near miss

Slovenian failed to dislodge Mathieu van der Poel and Filippo Ganna, and paid the price on Saturday

Tadej Pogačar after Milan-San Remo 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Fifth, fourth, third, and third. This record over the past four years at Milan-San Remo is an enviable one, but it is missing the crucial win which would put a gloss on the whole thing, elevate it to greatness.

It is the record of world champion Tadej Pogačar, who once again at San Remo on Saturday attacked, attacked, and attacked again, but still could not get away on his own. His Cipressa move dragged Mathieu van der Poel and Filippo Ganna with him, and repeated digs on the Poggio could not dislodge either; Van der Poel went on to win the sprint, with Ganna powering past Pogačar for second.

