Tadej Pogačar might be the favourite for Milan-San Remo, but it will be tricky to pull off the win

The world champion can seemingly do it all, but Milan-San Remo might even be beyond him

Tadej Pogačar on the attack at Milan-San Remo 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

There is a probably apocryphal quote attributed to the Greek historian Plutarch, and Alexander the Great, that you’ll have heard, which goes along the lines of “When Alexander saw the breadth of his domain, he wept for there were no more worlds to conquer”.

The dubious line does not quite apply to Tadej Pogačar, yet. The world champion might have won a lot - including Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the Giro d’Italia, the Tour de France, the World Championships, and Il Lombardia last year - but there are still blank spots on his palmarès. The Vuelta a España is missing, to complete the Grand Tour trilogy, as is Paris-Roubaix, the Monument most unsuited to his characteristics. Also missing is Milan-San Remo. He has not yet conquered all of his domain, so there’s no point in him weeping for now.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket

News editor at Cycling Weekly, Adam brings his weekly opinion on the goings on at the upper echelons of our sport. This piece is part of The Leadout, a newsletter series from Cycling Weekly and Cyclingnews. To get this in your inbox, subscribe here. As ever, email adam.becket@futurenet.com - should you wish to add anything, or suggest a topic.

