Mathieu van der Poel takes second San Remo title after epic duel with Tadej Pogačar and Filippo Ganna

Pogačar's widely heralded attack on the Cipressa blew the bunch apart but wasn't enough to shake off van der Poel and Ganna

Mathieu van der Poel clinches his second San Remo title ahead of Filippo Ganna and Tadej Pogačar
Mathieu van der Poel is overcome with emotion after winning his second Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

In an edition for the ages, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) won his second Milan-San Remo title, outsprinting Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) after the trio had broken away from the peloton on the race’s penultimate climb of the Cipressa.

That initial break had been forged by an acceleration from Pogačar that only van der Poel, Ganna and young Frenchman Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ) were able to follow. Although Grégoire soon yielded to Pogačar’s fearsome tempo, van der Poel hung tight to his wheel, while Ganna kept fighting his way back up to his two rivals despite being dropped by them on the Cipressa and the final climb of the Poggio.

Peter Cossins

Peter Cossins has been writing about professional cycling since 1993, with his reporting appearing in numerous publications and websites including Cycling WeeklyCycle Sport and Procycling - which he edited from 2006 to 2009. Peter is the author of several books on cycling - The Monuments, his history of cycling's five greatest one-day Classic races, was published in 2014, followed in 2015 by Alpe d’Huez, an appraisal of cycling’s greatest climb. Yellow Jersey - his celebration of the iconic Tour de France winner's jersey won the 2020 Telegraph Sports Book Awards Cycling Book of the Year Award.

