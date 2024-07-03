'People didn’t believe I could win another stage' - Mark Cavendish on record-breaking 35th Tour de France stage win

Cavendish heaps praise on his Astana Qazaqstan teammates after surpassing Eddy Merckx in the all-time stage winner ranking with victory in Saint-Vulbas

Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Never write off Mark Cavendish. Whenever you do, he will simply prove you wrong time and time again, as he has always done throughout his stellar career. 

Cavendish postponed his retirement last autumn in order to return to the Tour de France, a race he has thrived in since 2008, in an attempt to break the all-time stage win record that he shared with Belgian cycling great, Eddy Merckx. The duo were tied on 34 victories apiece until Cavendish jumped one clear, taking a sensational 35th stage win in Saint-Vulbas on Wednesday afternoon. 

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

