Remco Evenepoel in line to race Tour of Britain after Olympics success

Time trial gold medallist could feature for Soudal Quick-Step during six day event in September

Remco Evenepoel
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

Remco Evenepoel is set to ride the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men in September, Cycling Weekly understands. 

The Belgian is currently in France at the Paris Olympics where he won gold in the individual time trial last weekend. Evenepoel is also set to feature in the elite men’s road race on Saturday where he will be a favourite for gold once more. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸