Rod Ellingworth 'totally open' to Mark Cavendish making Tour of Britain appearance

'There will always be a place for Mark' says race director after Cavendish’s Tour de France record breaking triumph in Saint-Vulbas

Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Rod Ellingworth says Mark Cavendish would be more than welcome at the Tour of Britain Men this September after his Tour de France record breaking triumph last week. 

Cavendish now holds the record for the most stage wins achieved at the Tour after his victory in Saint-Vulbas ahead of Jasper Philipsen. The Manxman now has 35 wins to his name, one more than Eddy Merckx. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸