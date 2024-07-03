'His name is Markos Cavendishopoulos': Inside the Greek plan to deliver Mark Cavendish's Tour de France record

The sprinter's coach, Vasilis Anastopoulos, reveals all about the six months that led to a successful 'Project 35'

Mark Cavendish at the Tour de France in gold sunglasses
(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
Tom Davidson
By
published

If you're wondering how Mark Cavendish will celebrate his record-breaking Tour de France stage win, his coach, Vasilis Anastopoulos, already knows the score. 

"A huge party tonight," he told the press gathered outside the Astana-Qazaqstan bus. "A Greek party, that's for sure. We're going to smash a lot of plates at the hotel tonight. Vini [Alexander Vinokourov, team manager] is going to pay a lot tonight, I can guarantee that."

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

