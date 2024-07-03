'Such a nice guy to break my record' - Eddy Merckx congratulates Mark Cavendish on his historical achievement

Cavendish has surpassed Eddy Merckx's long-standing record of 34 Tour de France stage wins, with more opportunities still ahead.

Mark Cavendish and Eddy Merckx
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

Greatness recognises greatness, and there is no respect lost between cycling legends Eddy Merckx and Mark Cavendish. On the evening that Cavendish secured his 35th Tour de France stage win, thereby breaking Merckx’s record for the most Tour de France stages, the 79-year-old Belgian didn’t speak to the media. He did, however, take a minute to congratulate the Manx rider in a brief but warmhearted message on social media.

In an Instagram story, reposted by his son Axel Merckx, the cycling great congratulated the Manx Missile, stating:

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸