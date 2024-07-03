A close look at Mark Cavendish's £180,000 Tour de France setup

From a fully custom bike to a six-figure watch and £1000 socks, here's what the Manx Missile was wearing when he won stage 5

Mark Cavendish record 35th tour de france stage race winning bike
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Joe Baker
By
published

Mark Cavendish has done it. The Manx Missile made history today with a vintage performance on stage five of the 2024 Tour de France. Cavendish took his 35th stage win, surpassing Eddie Merckx with whom he had previously tied the record. The team and its sponsors pulled out all the stops for this effort, resulting in a  particularly special and unique equipment setup for the legendary sprinter. 

Cavendish was riding a fully custom bike frame, handlebar and stem, a custom helmet with a combined value of six figures — and that's without his £1000 / $1275 socks, which he left in the team bus today.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Baker
Joe Baker
Tech Writer

Joe is Cycling Weekly's tech writer. He's always had a love for bikes, since first riding a two wheeled steed before the age of four. Years down the line, Joe began racing at 16, and enjoyed great experiences internationally, racing in Italy, Spain and Belgium to name a few locations. Always interested in tech, Joe even piloted his Frankenstein hill climb bike to a Junior National Title in 2018.  After taking a step back from elite level racing in April 2022, Joe joined our team as a freelancer, before becoming Tech Writer in May 2023. 

Latest