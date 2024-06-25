Superlight Wilier Verticale SLR debuts with a frame weight of just 658 grams

Featherweight replacement for the Wilier 0 SLR is unashamedly all about climbing

New Wilier Verticale
(Image credit: Wilier)
Joe Baker
By
published

Today, Wilier announced the release of the all-new Verticale SLR race bike, engineered primarily for climbing, and boasting a notably light 658-gram frame weight.

Traditionalists may appreciate Wilier's commitment to its 118-year history, delivering a race bike that emphasizes low weight and ride quality over aerodynamic advancements. The Verticale SLR maintains a classic and refined design, appealing to those who value traditional aesthetics.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Baker
Joe Baker
Tech Writer

Joe is Cycling Weekly's tech writer. He's always had a love for bikes, since first riding a two wheeled steed before the age of four. Years down the line, Joe began racing at 16, and enjoyed great experiences internationally, racing in Italy, Spain and Belgium to name a few locations. Always interested in tech, Joe even piloted his Frankenstein hill climb bike to a Junior National Title in 2018.  After taking a step back from elite level racing in April 2022, Joe joined our team as a freelancer, before becoming Tech Writer in May 2023. 

Latest