'One of the boys thinks I’ll be walking about in armour': Mark Cavendish knighted in ceremony at Windsor Castle

Manxman says he was “nervous” after being made a Knight Commander by Prince William

Mark Cavendish
Cavendish with his wife, Peta, at the Windsor Castle ceremony
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Mark Cavendish became Sir Mark Cavendish after he was made a Knight Commander by the UK's Prince William in a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old received the honour after he achieved a record breaking 35th stage win at the Tour de France this summer. Cavendish admitted he was "nervous" ahead of the ceremony, and joked that one of his children thinks he will now be seen regularly wearing a suit of armour instead of his usual lycra get-up.

