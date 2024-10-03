'One of the boys thinks I’ll be walking about in armour': Mark Cavendish knighted in ceremony at Windsor Castle
Manxman says he was “nervous” after being made a Knight Commander by Prince William
Mark Cavendish became Sir Mark Cavendish after he was made a Knight Commander by the UK's Prince William in a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.
The 39-year-old received the honour after he achieved a record breaking 35th stage win at the Tour de France this summer. Cavendish admitted he was "nervous" ahead of the ceremony, and joked that one of his children thinks he will now be seen regularly wearing a suit of armour instead of his usual lycra get-up.
"I didn’t honestly know I’d be nervous," Cavendish said according to The Guardian. "But I’m so incredibly proud of representing the country… I am very fortunate to have got to do what I love for so many years, and to see other people inspired by that and riding bikes themselves.
"It's wonderful. You know, I'm just a lad from the Isle of Man, to be a Knight Commander, that's not something I could ever have dreamed of."
"One of the boys thinks I’m going to be walking about in armour," he added after being knighted.
Receiving the honour of being made a Knight Commander is one of the highest awards and one of the most prestigious in Britain. The award is reserved for those who have made significant contributions to public service, sports, creative arts, politics, and other areas.
Speaking at the ceremony, Cavendish reiterated that he would not race another Tour de France, but said that he would be appearing at other events later this year.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"I’ve already said I won’t do another Tour de France," he said. "That’s public knowledge."
"I’ve still got races this year," he added. "I’m still training for them, it will be really nice to race as a Knight Commander."
As previously reported by Cycling Weekly, Cavendish’s final events of the 2024 season are the Tour de France Prudential Singapore and Saitama Criteriums which take place next month. The two events are largely ceremonial in Asia.
No other UCI races are currently on his schedule and his team, Astana Qazaqstan, have not yet announced if any more are likely to be added to his programme in what is set to be his final year in the peloton.
His Singapore and Saitama appearances were thought to be his final career outings, although Cavendish hinted at the recent Tour of Britain Men that there could be other appearances yet.
"I’m definitely not finished this year. I don’t know what happens after," he said.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.
Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.
-
-
Opinion: If the UCI Gravel Worlds doesn't have American pros at the front, everyone loses
Many of the United States best gravel professionals are not going to the UCI Gravel World Championships and that is a problem for the whole discipline of the sport
By Logan Jones-Wilkins Published
-
Strava introduces new artificial intelligence feature for subscribers
Athlete Intelligence will take workout data and translate it into personalised insights
By Adam Becket Published
-
UK in 'ongoing discussions' to host Tour de France Grand Départ in 2027
British Cycling and UK Sport supporting bid to bring race back
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Kasia Niewiadoma and Tadej Pogačar both finished in yellow - but the Tour de France Femmes winner took home less than a tenth of the prize money
To put it in Euro per kilometre, the 2023 men's Tour paid €142.94 per km while the women earned €52.7 per km
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
Bradley Wiggins: 'I was putting myself in some situations where someone would have found me dead in the morning'
Former Tour de France winner and Olympic champion reveals further details about his mental health struggles and suggests 2022 interview potentially saved his life
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Coppi, Pantani, Van Vleuten, Pogačar: A look at the Giro-Tour double winners club
Tadej Pogačar has now officially joined the club, becoming the eighth man to achieve one of professional cycling’s most sought after accolades
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
How do Tour de France time cuts work?
Any riders finishing too far behind are eliminated from the race - we look into the details of the complicated system
By Alex Ballinger Published
-
Tour de France Netflix series confirmed for third season
Unchained series renewed with upcoming season to cover 2024 Tour
By Tom Davidson Published
-
13 things you didn’t know about Biniam Girmay, the first Black rider to win a Tour de France stage
Meet the Eritrean rider making history with three Tour de France stage wins to his name and wearing the green jersey
By Kristin Jenny Published
-
12 things you didn’t know about American Matteo Jorgenson, Vingegaard's lieutenant at the Tour
The Team Visma-Lease a Bike rider is one of just three Americans riding in the Tour de France this year but he's got a lot of responsibility
By Kristin Jenny Published