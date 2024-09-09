Mark Cavendish leaves door open to racing in 2025

Astana-Qazaqstan rider says he could "perhaps" ride the Tour of Britain Men next year

Mark Cavendish on the podium of the Tour of Britain with Rod Ellingworth (L), Ed Clancy (R), and his son, Casper
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

Sir Mark Cavendish has hinted that his racing career might not be over yet, despite it previously being understood that 2024 would be his last year in the professional peloton.

The 39-year-old broke the Tour de France stage win record in July, with his 35th victory at the French Grand Tour, and was thought to be retiring at the end of the year. If that was the case, his last race would be the Tour de France Singapore Criterium in November.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

Latest