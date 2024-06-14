'There aren't many accolades left for him to get': Mark Cavendish knighted in King's Birthday Honours list

The sprinter follows in the wheel tracks of Bradley Wiggins and Chris Hoy

Mark Cavendish at the 2024 Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

Mark Cavendish, the greatest male sprinter of all time, has been knighted in the King's Birthday Honours.

The 39-year-old, who is in his last year as a professional cyclist, follows Bradley Wiggins, Chris Hoy and Jason Kenny in becoming a cycling knight.

News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

