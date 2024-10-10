Mark Cavendish to conclude professional cycling career in Singapore

Mark Cavendish will bring the curtain down on his professional cycling career at the Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium in November, the organiser has announced.

As first reported by Cycling Weekly in August, the Manxman will race for one final time at the largely ceremonial events run by the Amaury Sports Organisation [ASO], the organiser of the Tour de France, in south east Asia.

ASO organise two end of season criteriums in Singapore and Japan in which a host of high profile riders regularly appear. Cavendish is expected to take to the start line in Saitama before travelling to Singapore several days later.

Chris Froome, Jasper Philipsen, Primož Roglič and Biniam Girmay will also all appear alongside Cavendish. Vincenzo Nibali was also named in the media release as part of a "TdF legends" team for the event.

Cavendish recently overtook Eddy Merckx in the standings for the most stage wins ever achieved at the Tour de France. Going into this year’s race Cavendish and Merckx were tied on 34 wins apiece, but the Manxman famously took a record breaking 35th victory on stage seven in Saint Vulbas.

The 39-year-old completed the race for Astana Qazaqstan and confirmed shortly afterwards that it had been his final outing at the French Grand Tour.

He recently reiterated that he would not return to the Tour at a ceremony in which he received a knighthood from the UK’s Prince William at Windsor Castle.

"I’ve already said I won’t do another Tour de France," he said. "That’s public knowledge."

He suggested at the ceremony that he still had further competitive events on his calendar this year, although he did not elaborate on what they were.

"I’ve still got races this year," he added. "I’m still training for them, it will be really nice to race as a Knight Commander."

No other UCI races are thought to currently be on his schedule for Astana Qazaqstan and no more are likely to be added with the 2024 road season rapidly drawing to a close.

Cavendish is also set to ride in the US next week with his former teammate and fellow knight Sir Bradley Wiggins, in order to raise money for hurricane relief in North Carolina.