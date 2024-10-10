Mark Cavendish to conclude professional cycling career in Singapore
Tour de France stage win record holder to bring curtain down on racing career at ASO end of season criteriums in Asia
Mark Cavendish will bring the curtain down on his professional cycling career at the Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium in November, the organiser has announced.
As first reported by Cycling Weekly in August, the Manxman will race for one final time at the largely ceremonial events run by the Amaury Sports Organisation [ASO], the organiser of the Tour de France, in south east Asia.
ASO organise two end of season criteriums in Singapore and Japan in which a host of high profile riders regularly appear. Cavendish is expected to take to the start line in Saitama before travelling to Singapore several days later.
Chris Froome, Jasper Philipsen, Primož Roglič and Biniam Girmay will also all appear alongside Cavendish. Vincenzo Nibali was also named in the media release as part of a "TdF legends" team for the event.
Cavendish recently overtook Eddy Merckx in the standings for the most stage wins ever achieved at the Tour de France. Going into this year’s race Cavendish and Merckx were tied on 34 wins apiece, but the Manxman famously took a record breaking 35th victory on stage seven in Saint Vulbas.
The 39-year-old completed the race for Astana Qazaqstan and confirmed shortly afterwards that it had been his final outing at the French Grand Tour.
He recently reiterated that he would not return to the Tour at a ceremony in which he received a knighthood from the UK’s Prince William at Windsor Castle.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"I’ve already said I won’t do another Tour de France," he said. "That’s public knowledge."
He suggested at the ceremony that he still had further competitive events on his calendar this year, although he did not elaborate on what they were.
"I’ve still got races this year," he added. "I’m still training for them, it will be really nice to race as a Knight Commander."
No other UCI races are thought to currently be on his schedule for Astana Qazaqstan and no more are likely to be added with the 2024 road season rapidly drawing to a close.
Cavendish is also set to ride in the US next week with his former teammate and fellow knight Sir Bradley Wiggins, in order to raise money for hurricane relief in North Carolina.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.
Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.
-
-
At just 5.5kg for under £1,000, this hill climb special proves you can save the pennies and the pounds
Weighing just 5.5kg, and costing less than a grand, light and cheap can co-exist if you know where to look
By Luke Friend Published
-
The land of legends: Riding on Tadej Pogačar's home roads
As part of our New Worlds issue in Travel Month, Chris Marshall Bell travelled to Slovenia to find out why it produces so many WorldTour riders per head of population.
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
Alpe d'Huez, Mont Ventoux, and all the route rumours for the 2025 Tour de France
Here's where the peloton may be heading next July
By Tom Davidson Published
-
How Tadej Pogačar created history and claimed cycling's Triple Crown of the Giro-Tour-Worlds
A journey that was supposedly fraught with risk and uncertainty was anything but for Giro d'Italia, Tour de France and World Championships victor Tadej Pogačar
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
Pogačar mania takes hold in Canada with 2026 Montréal World Championships on the horizon
Organiser of GP Québec and Montréal gearing up for Worlds returning to North America in 2026
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Simon Yates says he took a pay cut in order to join Visma-Lease a Bike
32-year-old says it was now or never as he gets set to leave Jayco AIUla after eleven years
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Tadej Pogačar misses out on GP Québec win on return to WorldTour action
Slovenian finishes seventh in first race back since third Tour de France victory
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Matteo Jorgenson: 'I would like to go for GC in a Grand Tour at some point'
'It’s been everything that I’ve dreamed of so far' says American as he reflects on debut season with Visma-Lease a Bike
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Tadej Pogačar skips Disneyland trip as World Championships preparation begins
Pogačar aiming for GP Québec and Montréal double as he makes a return to WorldTour racing in Canada
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Tom Pidcock pulls out of Montreal and Quebec GPs with concussion
Brit set to use Canadian double header as final tune up before road World Championships
By Tom Thewlis Published