Mark Cavendish to conclude professional cycling career in Singapore

Tour de France stage win record holder to bring curtain down on racing career at ASO end of season criteriums in Asia

Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

Mark Cavendish will bring the curtain down on his professional cycling career at the Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium in November, the organiser has announced. 

As first reported by Cycling Weekly in August, the Manxman will race for one final time at the largely ceremonial events run by the Amaury Sports Organisation [ASO], the organiser of the Tour de France, in south east Asia. 

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

