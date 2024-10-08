Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins to reunite on the bike to raise money for US hurricane relief

The British knights will be joined by Jan Ullrich at the Gran Fondo Hincapie next week

Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins at the London Six Day in 2016
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

Sir Mark Cavendish and Sir Bradley Wiggins are set to reunite on the bike at a charity event to raise money for those impacted by Hurricane Helene in North Carolina, USA.

The pair, who last competed together at the Ghent Six Day in 2016, are two of the guests of honour at the 13th Gran Fondo Hincapie Greenville, the sportive founded by former professional cyclist George Hincapie. Cavendish and Wiggins will be joined by 1997 Tour de France winner Jan Ullrich too.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

