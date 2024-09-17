Bradley Wiggins 'a little bit nervous' as he returns to cycling

Former Tour de France winner set to ride bike again for first time in almost three years

Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France in 2012
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Sir Bradley Wiggins has said he is feeling "a little bit nervous" as he prepares to start cycling again. 

The former Tour de France champion is taking part in a 50-mile meet and greet ride in Staffordshire on 29 September. In a promo video for the event, Wiggins, who retired almost eight years ago, said it will be the first time he has ridden a bike in "nearly three years".  

Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

