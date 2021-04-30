A switch from Movistar to Katusha-Alpecin came for the 2018 season, with Dowsett once again aiming for stages against the clock as well as providing team support, not least in the lead-out train for sprinter Marcel Kittel.

Dowsett has a passion for fast cars, inspired by his father who was a professional racing driver. He also has a YouTube channel he runs with his partner Chanel which document his racing and lifestyle. He also suffers from haemophilia and runs the charitable foundation Little Bleeders to raise awareness.

Nationality: British

Date of birth: October 3, 1988

Height: 182cm

Weight: 75kg

Team: Israel Start Up Nation

Twitter: @alexdowsett

Alex Dowsett's formative years were spent racing on the British time trial scene, an experience that has stood him in good stead for life in the pro ranks. His ability against the clock brought him a stage win in the 2013 Giro d'Italia and allowed him to challenge for shorter stage races.

His Commonwealth Games time trial gold medal was a high point in 2014, and he subsequently announced that he would take on the UCI Hour Record. After a training setback that saw him fracture his collarbone, Dowsett set a new Hour Record in May 2015. The record was subsequently beaten by fellow Briton, Bradley Wiggins.

Using his Hour form, he went on to take his first stage race victory at the 2015 Bayern-Rundfahrt in Germany after winning the race's time trial stage.

Dowsett was selected by the Movistar team for the 2015 Tour de France, where he played a key role in supporting team leader Nairo Quintana, particularly during the team time trial stage. However, a crash injury forced Dowsett to withdraw from his debut Tour when it hit the Pyrenees.

2019 saw him win the National Championships time trial and a top fice position in the Worlds ITT. He made the transition to Israel Start-Up Nation at the end of the 2019 season.