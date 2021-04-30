Alex Dowsett
A switch from Movistar to Katusha-Alpecin came for the 2018 season, with Dowsett once again aiming for stages against the clock as well as providing team support, not least in the lead-out train for sprinter Marcel Kittel.
Dowsett has a passion for fast cars, inspired by his father who was a professional racing driver. He also has a YouTube channel he runs with his partner Chanel which document his racing and lifestyle. He also suffers from haemophilia and runs the charitable foundation Little Bleeders to raise awareness.
Nationality: British
Date of birth: October 3, 1988
Height: 182cm
Weight: 75kg
Team: Israel Start Up Nation
Twitter: @alexdowsett
Alex Dowsett's formative years were spent racing on the British time trial scene, an experience that has stood him in good stead for life in the pro ranks. His ability against the clock brought him a stage win in the 2013 Giro d'Italia and allowed him to challenge for shorter stage races.
His Commonwealth Games time trial gold medal was a high point in 2014, and he subsequently announced that he would take on the UCI Hour Record. After a training setback that saw him fracture his collarbone, Dowsett set a new Hour Record in May 2015. The record was subsequently beaten by fellow Briton, Bradley Wiggins.
Using his Hour form, he went on to take his first stage race victory at the 2015 Bayern-Rundfahrt in Germany after winning the race's time trial stage.
Dowsett was selected by the Movistar team for the 2015 Tour de France, where he played a key role in supporting team leader Nairo Quintana, particularly during the team time trial stage. However, a crash injury forced Dowsett to withdraw from his debut Tour when it hit the Pyrenees.
2019 saw him win the National Championships time trial and a top fice position in the Worlds ITT. He made the transition to Israel Start-Up Nation at the end of the 2019 season.
Latest
Alex Dowsett forced to postpone Hour Record attempt
Alex Dowsett has been forced to postpone his Hour Record attempt.
Alex Dowsett’s Strava offers insight into his Hour Record training
Despite a stressful and chaotic year the work is not done for Britain’s Alex Dowsett, as he prepares for an assault on the prestigious Hour Record.
Victor Campenaerts says Alex Dowsett has a '50 per cent chance of beating the Hour Record'
Victor Campenaerts says Alex Dowsett has a 50 per cent chance of beating his Hour Record in Manchester on December 12 2020
Alex Dowsett will ride alongside Chris Froome as he extends contact at Israel Start-Up Nation
Alex Dowsett will ride in support of Chris Froome, as he has extended his contract with Israel Start-Up Nation.
Alex Dowsett announces he’ll attempt the Hour Record this year
Alex Dowsett has announced he will attempt to break the Hour Record once again this year.
Alex Dowsett reveals he has a new pro contract until 2022
The British time trial champion can't yet reveal which team he will be riding for
Strava stats reveal the power behind Alex Dowsett’s emotional Giro d’Italia stage win
Alex Dowsett’s emotional solo ride on stage eight of the Giro d’Italia was a hugely popular victory.
‘As you get older you wonder when your last win might be’: Emotional Alex Dowsett reflects on huge victory from breakaway at Giro d’Italia
Alex Dowsett has reflected on a tough year after taking a huge win from a breakaway in the Giro d’Italia.
Alex Dowsett rides 17km solo to take glory on stage eight of Giro d'Italia 2020
Alex Dowsett showed his class with a 17km solo attack to win stage eight of the Giro d'Italia 2020.
Imola 2020 World Championships: What is Alex Dowsett’s unbranded time trial bike?
Alex Dowsett is ready to fight for a medal in the World Championship time trial in Imola.
