How to watch Alex Dowsett's Hour Record attempt: Live stream the event from Mexico

Alex Dowsett will attempt the Hour Record on Wednesday November 3, at the Aguascalientes Velodrome in Mexico.

The Hour Record attempt will be streamed live on Dowsett's YouTube channel, with the attempt starting at 10pm GMT. BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app will also broadcast the challenge, with coverage starting from 21:45pm GMT.

Dowsett is looking to break world record holder Victor Campenaerts' 2019 distance of 55.089km, with the 33-year-old confident that the 1,900-meter elevation air of the Mexico track will help with improving his distance - Campenaerts broke the record on the same track.

“It’s quite a different beast coming to altitude to do an Hour Record, because the requirements are so different and you’ve got to travel the same speed, but actually the difference at that speed compared with sea level is quite significant,” Dowsett said.

“We calculated that in terms of moving the air around you it’s the equivalent of riding 43 kilometers in an hour at sea level, however with that comes the distinct lack of oxygen up here.”

Dowsett previously set the Hour Record in May 2015 in Manchester, before Bradley Wiggins beat his distance just a month later. The Israel Start-Up Nation rider hasn't attempted the challenge since, cancelling an effort in December 2020 after contracting Covid-19.

Now though, the former Hour Record holder is looking forward to attempting to regain the title in Mexico.

As a haemophiliac, and the only known elite sportsperson that competes in an able-bodied field with the condition, Dowsett is also riding to raise awareness of his charity, Little Bleeders, as well as the work of the Haemophilia Society. Consequently, the Briton has organised the event independent of his Israel Start-Up Nation team and he has sourced his own equipment for the attempt.

Dowsett's attempt comes at a time when interest in the hour record has experienced a resurgence. Joss Lowden broke the women's record in September with a distance of 48.405km in Switzerland, while Dan Bigham broke Britain's national record with a distance of 54.723km.

Italian world time trial champion and Olympic gold medallist Filippo Ganna has also suggested that he will attempt the record in the future, but he hasn't given a specific timeframe yet.

