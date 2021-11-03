Watch: Alex Dowsett Hour Record attempt live stream
Dowsett begins his Hour Record attempt at 10pm GMT
Alex Dowsett attempts the Hour Record tonight at 10pm GMT, at the Aguascalientes Velodrome in Mexico.
He is livestreaming the event on his YouTube channel, while BBC iPlayer is also broadcasting the event.
Dowsett is looking to break world record holder Victor Campenaerts' 2019 distance of 55.089km. The 33-year-old is attempting to break the record at the same velodrome that Campenaerts used for his record in 2019, suggesting that his performance will benefit from being 1,900 metres above sea level.
The Briton previously set the Hour Record in May 2015 in Manchester with a distance of 52.937km, before Bradley Wiggins beat him just a month later. Dowsett hasn't attempted the challenge since, cancelling an effort in December 2020 after contracting Covid-19.
Four riders have officially attempted the Hour Record since Campenaerts' record-breaking distance in 2019, with all of them unsuccessful in their efforts.
>>> 'I think it’s a 50-50': Victor Campenaerts unsure if Alex Dowsett will break his Hour Record
Dan Bigham's distance of 54.723km is currently the British record, however, it isn't officially recognised by the UCI, because the organisation's rules require an athlete to participate in its anti-doping system, including having a biological passport.
Regardless, Bigham's distance is also another record Dowsett is looking to beat tonight.
Dowsett has organised the event independent of his Israel Start-Up Nation team, because he is attempting the Hour Record to raise awareness for his charity Little Bleeders, as well as the work of the Haemophilia Society.
As a result, he has sourced his own equipment for the attempt. This includes a Factor Hanzo time trial bike (track version), Aerocoach Aten chainring, and a custom Vorteq skinsuit.
