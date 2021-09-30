Live

Joss Lowden's Hour Record LIVE: Updates as British rider takes on prestigious track record

Follow live updates from Lowden's record attempt in Grenchen, Switzerland

Hello cycling fans and welcome to live coverage from Joss Lowden's Hour Record attempt at the Velodrome Suisse in Grenchen, Switzerland.  

Start time: 4pm 

>>> Joss Lowden's Hour record kit
>>> Joss Lowden hopes Hour Record try will encourage more female attempts but 'give me a moment with it first, if I get it'
>>> ‘I hope to not touch Wiggins’ power for even a second’: Can Dan Bigham’s aero gains overcome wattage in Hour Record attempt?

Check below for live updates: 

Refresh

The record Lowden is aiming for is 48.007km, which she set at altitude on the Aguascalientes velodrome in Mexico back in 2016. 

 

Afternoon folks! 

Alex Ballinger here, digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com, bringing you the live updates from Joss Lowden's Hour Record attempt. 

Lowden is set to push off at 4pm! 

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.