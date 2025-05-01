Hour Record holder comes out of retirement for two new world record attempts

Vittoria Bussi set for another swing at the Hour this month, as well as the 4km individual pursuit

Vittoria Bussi after completing the UCI Hour Record
(Image credit: Tania Marquez / UCI)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

Women’s UCI Hour Record holder Vittoria Bussi has announced plans to try and break two world records later this month.

The Italian, who shared news of her retirement last September, will attempt to better her own record in the Hour again on 9 May. She will then take aim at the women’s 4km individual pursuit record, which stands at 4:24.060, and is held by Great Britain’s Anna Morris.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.