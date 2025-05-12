Vittoria Bussi breaks UCI Hour Record for third time, dedicates it to her two cats

History-making 38-year-old betters own benchmark by almost 200m

Vittoria Bussi poses with Hour Record sign
(Image credit: UCI)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

Vittoria Bussi broke the UCI Hour Record for a third time in her career last weekend, a feat she dedicated to her two cats, Gauss and Chanel.

The Italian, who previously held the record of 50.267km, nudged her benchmark out by a further 188m, covering 50.455km on Saturday in Aguascalientes, Mexico.

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

