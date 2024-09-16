Hour Record holder Vittoria Bussi ends career after final record attempt

Italian falls three seconds short of individual pursuit record and announces retirement

Vittoria Bussi after completing the UCI Hour Record
(Image credit: Tania Marquez / UCI)
Tom Davidson
By
published

The women's Hour Record holder, Vittoria Bussi, has ended her career "with bitterness in my mouth" following an unsuccessful world record attempt.

The Italian, now 37 years old, spent last weekend in Aguascalientes, Mexico, trying to break the 3,000m individual pursuit record, which stood at 3:16.937, set by the USA's Chloé Dygert in 2020.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸